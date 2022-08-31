Halloween and Disney Movie Loungefly Bags and Key Chains Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Is your closet due for a Loungefly update? Well have no fear, because several dazzling designs that will bring magic to your wardrobe (and next Disney parks visit) have been revealed at Entertainment Earth.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- A new wave of Loungefly bags and wallets have popped up at Entertainment Earth, and while these cute, seasonal must-haves aren’t shipping just yet, they are available for pre-order.
- Fans of all things Disney and holidays will love the latest bags and key chain selections to debut that feature favorite characters and franchises such as:
- Mickey and Minnie
- Stitch
- Inside Out
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Pocahontas
- Whether you’re giving your Loungefly wall a complete update or just looking to bring a new special piece to your seasonal fashion trends, you’ll love these options that are sure to turn heads (and rack up the likes on Insta)!
- There are plenty of new patterns (and a few returning favorites) available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. Prices range from $12-$90 and items are expected to ship in Fall 2022.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth
- Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.
Disney Pastel Ghost Minnie and Mickey Glow-in-the-Dark Ears Headband
Disney Pastel Ghost Minnie and Mickey Glow-in-the-Dark Zip Crossbody Purse
Minnie Mouse Pastel Pink Ghost Minnie Glow-in-the-Dark Zip-Around Wallet
Lilo and Stitch Halloween Stitch Glow-in-the-Dark Cardholder
Lilo and Stitch Halloween Stitch Cosplay Glow-in-the-Dark Passport Purse
Lilo and Stitch Halloween Stitch Candy Wrapper Crosssbody Purse
Inside Out Control Panel Glow-in-the-Dark Zip-Around Wallet
Inside Out Anger Cosplay Glow-in-the-Dark Passport Purse
The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Zip-Around Wallet
The Nightmare Before Christmas Bath Tub Glow-in-the-Dark Crossbody Purse
Disney Villains Crossbody Purse
Pocahontas Scenes Zip-Around Wallet
Pocahontas Scenes Crossbody Purse
Pocahontas Scenes Mini-Backpack
Inside Out Control Panel Glow-in-the-Dark Mini-Backpack
Key Chains
Disney Haunted Mansion Pop! by Loungefly Madame Leota Key Chain
Disney Haunted Mansion Pop! by Loungefly Hitchhiking Ghosts Key Chain
Disney Haunted Mansion Pop! by Loungefly Lanyard with Cardholder
Inside Out Joy and Sadness Key Chain
101 Dalmatians Pongo and Puppies Key Chain