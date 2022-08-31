Halloween and Disney Movie Loungefly Bags and Key Chains Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Is your closet due for a Loungefly update? Well have no fear, because several dazzling designs that will bring magic to your wardrobe (and next Disney parks visit) have been revealed at Entertainment Earth.

What’s Happening:

A new wave of Loungefly bags and wallets have popped up at Entertainment Earth

Fans of all things Disney and holidays will love the latest bags and key chain selections to debut that feature favorite characters and franchises such as: Mickey and Minnie Stitch Inside Out The Nightmare Before Christmas Pocahontas

Whether you’re giving your Loungefly wall a complete update or just looking to bring a new special piece to your seasonal fashion trends, you’ll love these options that are sure to turn heads (and rack up the likes on Insta)!

There are plenty of new patterns (and a few returning favorites) available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Disney Pastel Ghost Minnie and Mickey Glow-in-the-Dark Ears Headband

Disney Pastel Ghost Minnie and Mickey Glow-in-the-Dark Zip Crossbody Purse

Minnie Mouse Pastel Pink Ghost Minnie Glow-in-the-Dark Zip-Around Wallet

Lilo and Stitch Halloween Stitch Glow-in-the-Dark Cardholder

Lilo and Stitch Halloween Stitch Cosplay Glow-in-the-Dark Passport Purse

Lilo and Stitch Halloween Stitch Candy Wrapper Crosssbody Purse

Inside Out Control Panel Glow-in-the-Dark Zip-Around Wallet

Inside Out Anger Cosplay Glow-in-the-Dark Passport Purse

The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Zip-Around Wallet

The Nightmare Before Christmas Bath Tub Glow-in-the-Dark Crossbody Purse

Disney Villains Crossbody Purse

Pocahontas Scenes Zip-Around Wallet

Pocahontas Scenes Crossbody Purse

Pocahontas Scenes Mini-Backpack

Inside Out Control Panel Glow-in-the-Dark Mini-Backpack

Key Chains

Disney Haunted Mansion Pop! by Loungefly Madame Leota Key Chain

Disney Haunted Mansion Pop! by Loungefly Hitchhiking Ghosts Key Chain

Disney Haunted Mansion Pop! by Loungefly Lanyard with Cardholder

Inside Out Joy and Sadness Key Chain

101 Dalmatians Pongo and Puppies Key Chain

Bambi Reversible Key Chain