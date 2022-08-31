Bring the Fun to Fall and Back to School with “Encanto” Must Haves from Various Retailers

Bring some musical fun to your kids’ back to school adventures with fun and fancy merchandise themed to Encanto!

Give your kids a fresh start to Fall with fabulous daily essentials inspired by Encanto !

! With school back in session, now’s a great time to perk up their backpack and send them off with fun, colorful and magical accessories inspired by Maribel, Isabela, Lousia, and Antonio.

Of course the Encanto magic can also be found at home with comfy sheet sets for the bedroom or a Karaoke machine for play time.

Of course the Encanto magic can also be found at home with comfy sheet sets for the bedroom or a Karaoke machine for play time.

Bring The Magic To The Classroom

Encanto Kids Backpack by Bioworld

The ‘Family Is Everything’ 16″ Backpack shows an image of Luisa, Mirabel, and Isabela in different poses while flowers and a toucan appear on the front pocket. The side mesh pockets are perfect for carrying water bottles, while the padded back and adjustable shoulder straps make carrying school supplies more comfortable.

Disney Encanto Tab Journal

The journal features characters from the movie on the front cover with additional character art on the back. Includes 144 sheets of lined paper, along with 6 tabs.

Encanto Mirabel Magical Flowers PopSockets

Experience a magical musical adventure with this Mirabel phone holder. Stick this pop-up grip to the back of your phone or tablet and use it as a handle for taking selfies or as a stand for watching videos.

Thermos FUNtainer Water Bottle

The FUNtainer Water Bottle comes with a silicone straw and keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours. It includes an integrated carry handle with soft-touch grip, making it easy for kids to carry with them throughout the day.

Colorful New Apparel

Girls' Disney Encanto Shift Dress

Designed with short bell sleeves, this knee-length shift dress is made with a soft and stretchy fabric blend for comfortable wear throughout the day.

Girl's Encanto Antonio Magical Animal By Sebas Pakui T-Shirt

Team up with a jaguar and a toucan with the Antonio Magical Animal T-Shirt. This beautifully designed top from artist Sebas Pakui features brightly-painted jaguars and toucans in a watercolor style across the front.

Encanto Tassel Earrings

Inspired by the rich colorful palette of Encanto, these dramatic earrings feature a purple enamel orchid from which dangles gorgeous multi-hued purple tassels overlapping each other to give an ombré look.

Bolo Charm Bracelet from shopDisney

The bolo charm bracelet reflects the lush Colombian mountain setting of the film and features five colorful enamel flower charms.

Fall Bedroom Refresh

Sheet Set by Jay Franco

The Encanto 3-piece set is twin sized, includes a pillowcase and fitted sheet, and features your favorite characters from La Familia Madrigal.

Twin Encanto Comforter

The reversible comforter features Mirabel, Isabella and Luisa as well as the colorful flowers and butterflies from the film.

Tropical Delight 4 Piece Toddler Bedding Set by Crown Crafts

This 4-Piece Toddler Bed Set includes a comforter, fitted bottom sheet, flat top sheet and reversible pillowcase. The comforter features Mirabel with bright flowers, birds and butterflies in tropical shades of aqua, pink, yellow, and purple, while the fitted bottom sheet and top sheet are both featured in solid aqua.

Bluetooth Karaoke with EZ Link Technology by KidDesgins

It's time for a Encanto karaoke party! This kids karaoke microphone and speaker set features a built-in wired microphone and Bluetooth connectivity, so you can stream and sing along to all your favorite Encanto and Disney music.