Heroes Weekend Returns to LEGOLAND Florida Resort Labor Day Weekend

This Labor Day weekend, Heroes Weekend returns to LEGOLAND Florida Resort. This celebration will be happening September 3rd through 5th, 2022.
What's Happening:
- Come celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Fire Prevention Week at LEGOLAND Florida Resort when the National Fire Prevention Association presents Heroes Weekend!
- During this three-day-only special event, families can meet LEGO Policeman, see the firefighter stilt walkers, help build a LEGO City mosaic, learn the best ways to stay safe and hear how to become a hero too!
Event Details:
- Presented by the National Fire Protection Association, this entertaining and informative event teaches kids about fire safety with a variety of fun activities in LEGOLAND Theme Park, including information from NFPA’s annual Fire Prevention Week theme about making a home escape plan – all included in regular day admission.
- Snap a picture with the firefighter stilt walkers outside the NFPA Rescue Academy
- Stop by the NFPA Awareness Table to get information from NFPA’s annual Fire Prevention Week and learn more about what to do when the smoke alarm sounds
- Help build a LEGO City Mosaic brick by brick
- Join the local LEGO City Police Officers in a crazy caper across town during a showing of The LEGO City 4D: Officer in Pursuit at the LEGOLAND Fun Town Theater
- Meet LEGO Policeman outside the LEGOLAND Fun Town Theater