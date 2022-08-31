Heroes Weekend Returns to LEGOLAND Florida Resort Labor Day Weekend

This Labor Day weekend, Heroes Weekend returns to LEGOLAND Florida Resort. This celebration will be happening September 3rd through 5th, 2022.

What's Happening:

Come celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Fire Prevention Week at LEGOLAND Florida Resort when the National Fire Prevention Association presents Heroes Weekend!

During this three-day-only special event, families can meet LEGO Policeman, see the firefighter stilt walkers, help build a LEGO City mosaic, learn the best ways to stay safe and hear how to become a hero too!

Event Details: