Whether you’ve moved to a new home, are updating your office, or redecorating a room, bringing Disney artwork to your walls is one way to add some magic to your personal space. shopDisney has just introduced new limited edition artwork inspired by characters like Mr. Toad, Cinderella and more.

Disney fans know they can purchase a lot of awesome apparel, accessoires and collectibles on shopDisney, but what’s not as widely known is the site is also home to limited edition artwork.

This week, new character portraits and landscapes themed to park attractions and beloved characters arrived on the site.

The assortment highlights the artistic talents of several artists who bring a beautiful and unique style to the Disney elements fans know and love. Among the artists featured are: Michael Humphries Heather Edwards Jim Salvati Jared Franco

Each collectible is painted on canvas, is hand-signed and numbered. Edition sizes range from 95-295.

With the limited edition nature, numbering and signature, the artwork carries a higher price with the paintings listed between $500-$600. Below are links to six paintings that we love, but if you want to see more, the full assortment of limited edition artwork is available now on shopDisney

Madame Leota ''A Message from Beyond'' by Michael Humphries Hand-Signed & Numbered Canvas Artwork – Limited Edition

Edition size: 95

Canvas / wood

Art 18'' H x 24'' W

Robin Hood ''Oo-De-Lally'' by Heather Edwards Hand-Signed & Numbered Canvas Artwork – Limited Edition

Edition size: 295

Canvas / wood

Art 18'' H x 30'' W

Joe Gardner ''The Soul of Music'' by Jim Salvati Hand-Signed & Numbered Canvas Artwork – Limited Edition

Edition Size: 195

Canvas / wood

Art 18'' H x 28'' W

Cinderella ''Cinderella's New Day'' by Heather Edwards Hand-Signed & Numbered Canvas Artwork – Limited Edition

Edition size: 195

Canvas / wood

Art 24'' H x 18'' W

Rapunzel and Flynn ''Festival of Lights'' by Jared Franco Hand-Signed & Numbered Canvas Artwork – Limited Edition

Edition Size: 195

Canvas / wood

Art 20'' H x 30'' W

J. Thaddeus Toad ''The Insatiable Mr. Toad'' by Heather Edwards Hand-Signed & Numbered Canvas Artwork – Limited Edition