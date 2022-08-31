Recap of the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Walt Disney World Resort

For the last couple of weeks, Walt Disney World has welcomed hundreds of elite athletes from the US military and allied nations for the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games. Disney Parks Blog shared how truly inspirational this event is and how it honors our heroes.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney World welcomed hundreds of elite athletes from the U.S. military and allied nations for the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games.

It was an amazing event that went beyond sporting competitions and metals.

It was to honor the servicemen and women as they compete for their nation and support each other during this moving event.

This was an unforgettable event for those participating as well as spectators. There were volunteers and cast members that shared as they "watched these athletes embody the resilience, dedication, camaraderie, and strength of the warriors they are. We witnessed the true meaning of sports."

As the 2022 Warrior Games came to an end at the Closing Ceremonies, athletes and their families came together to celebrate.

You can see a video that Disney Parks shared.

Thank you to all the servicemen and women, you are true heroes.