Amiah Miller and Bill Heck Join Cast of Searchlight Pictures’ “Dust”

Amiah Miller and Bill Heck have reportedly joined the cast of Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming horror thriller Dust, according to Variety.
- Miller’s and Heck’s roles in the film are currently unknown.
- Miller’s previous credits include the role of Nova in 20th Century Studios War for the Planet of the Apes in 2017 as well as a role in the 2020 film The Water Man.
- Heck has starred in I’m Your Woman in 2020 and appeared in the 2018 Western anthology The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.
- More recently, Heck appeared in FX’s The Old Man alongside Jeff Bridges.
- They join a cast that already includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Sarah Paulson and Annaleigh Ashford.
- The film will be streamed on Disney DTC platforms and Hulu Original in the U.S.
More on Dust:
- Dust is set in 1930s Oklahoma and follows a woman who, during the region’s increasingly perilous dust storms, is convinced that a sinister presence is threatening her family.
- The film is directed by Will Joines and Karrie Crouse, and Crouse penned the script.
- Alix Madigan and Lucas Joaquin are producing.
- Dust commenced principal photography this week in Santa Fe, New Mexico.