Bentgablenits x Disney Brings Unique Upcycled Mickey Mouse Collection to D23 Expo

This fall Mickey Mouse fashion is coming like you’ve never seen before. Debuting at the D23 Expo 2022, is Bentgablenits x Disney collection that’s as original as the mouse himself. To encourage sustainability while staying trendy, the series of tops are all upcycled and given unique emblemeshment

What’s Happening:

With the D23 Expo 2022 on the horizon, the Disney Parks Blog is shining a spotlight on one of the companies who will be bringing their upcycled fashions to the weekend event.

is shining a spotlight on one of the companies who will be bringing their upcycled fashions to the weekend event. The Bentgablenits x Disney collection combines sustainability with fashion, giving used fabrics a second life with designs featuring Mickey Mouse.

Tyler Slater, Public Relations Manager, Disney Parks, Experiences & Products and Disney Blog Contributor shared his interview with Brenda Bent, one of the founding partners of Bentgablenits.

She discusses how the company came together and what their goal is when it comes to upcycled fashion.

Interestingly the name is a combination of the founding partners’ last names: Brenda Bent, Karen Gable and Angelo Nitsopopoolus.

Along with sharing their story, Bent also offers more information (and pictures) about the unique and original apparel that will be available at the D23 Expo.

As mentioned above, this first Disney collection is themed to the global icon, Mickey Mouse, who appears on clothing that otherwise might have ended up in a landfill.

Sustainability is important to Bentgablentis and Disney too. In addition to constantly sharing the magic, Disney is also committed to “protecting the planet and delivering a positive environmental legacy for future generations.”

Disney fans can see the Bentgablenits x Disney collection at the D23 Expo September 9-11.

For more information on Disney’s environmental initiatives, visit impact.disney.com/environment.

What They’re Saying:

Brenda Bent, co-founder Bentgablenits on creating their unique brand: “We really are three individuals who came together to work on this special project….Originally, our mission was to work on vintage iconic brands and upcycle them into trendy new pieces, but the garments were so well received that we continue to branch out and collaborate with different companies.”

“We really are three individuals who came together to work on this special project….Originally, our mission was to work on vintage iconic brands and upcycle them into trendy new pieces, but the garments were so well received that we continue to branch out and collaborate with different companies.” Brenda Bent on the garment selection process: In the case of Disney, we loved the idea of ‘dressing Mickey up’ and used that as our north star for this line. We sourced all the garments individually, looking for items that had the traditional Disney look while also giving us room for creative additions.”

Brenda Bent on why they chose Mickey Mouse: “We all love Mickey and have collected various bits of paraphernalia over the past few decades. We cherish our own Mickey garments to this day and we are so happy that Disney supports our concept and believes in the process.”

“We all love Mickey and have collected various bits of paraphernalia over the past few decades. We cherish our own Mickey garments to this day and we are so happy that Disney supports our concept and believes in the process.” Brend Bent on what fans will find at Expo: “We have collected a limited amount of tops that have Mickey in the same iconic pose. For some of the garments, we added elements to Mickey’s ears by making them fuzzy, while others we hand embroidered. Additionally, we added hand-dyed flowers and appliqués to the tops to make Mickey even more delightful than he already is!”

More from D23:

There’s so much happening at D23 Expo 2022 and we’re there to bring it all to you! Stay tuned to Laughing Place for updates on the panels, presentations, and showfloor and if you’re there swing by our booth —#113 in the Emporium—for fun giveaways.