ESPN Signs Award Winning Journalist Ryan S. Clark to Multi-Year Deal Ahead of 2022-23 NHL Season

Award-winning journalist Ryan S. Clark has been hired by ESPN as its newest National Hockey League writer ahead of the upcoming 2022–23 NHL season.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has hired award-winning journalist Ryan S. Clark as its newest National Hockey League writer ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 NHL season.

He starts in his new role with the ESPN digital team today.

A versatile journalist with more than 20 years of experience, Clark comes to ESPN from The Athletic, where he was a national NHL writer and Seattle Kraken beat reporter.

Prior to that, he was The Athletic’s Colorado Avalanche beat writer based out of Denver.

Prior to joining ESPN and his work at The Athletic, Clark worked in newsrooms at the Tacoma News Tribune and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

He started his journalism career at 16 years old after first being published at 13.

Clark earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from the University of Maine and resides in Seattle.

What They're Saying: