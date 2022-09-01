Garmin Introduces Black Panther Special Edition Vívofit Jr. 3 Fitness Tracker for Kids

Garmin has just introduced a special edition Black Panther vívofit jr. 3 fitness tracker for kids. Children will be able to track their daily activities as well as participate in friendly competitions and undercover Marvel Adventures app Adventures.

What's Happening:

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd., today announced a new, Black Panther special edition vívofit jr. 3 fitness tracker for kids.

Now, children can track their daily activity, participate in friendly competitions, uncover Marvel Avengers app adventures and more with the special edition band.

This new Black Panther design adds to the range of Avengers character watch faces and celebrates the powerful king and his highly advanced African nation of Wakanda. Featuring a colorful display, this durable, swim-friendly fitness tracker has up to 1 year of battery life so kids can go play, no recharging required.

fitness tracker has up to 1 year of battery life so kids can go play, no recharging required. Loaded with all the features parents have come to love on Garmin’s other vívofit jr. 3 fitness trackers, the Black Panther special edition band is designed for all day fun.

Made for Adventure:

Track steps, sleep and daily recommended activity minutes.

By meeting daily activity goals, children can unlock new app adventures, games and icons in the Garmin Jr. app, reliving the Black Panther’s most exciting moments alongside their favorite Marvel Avengers characters. Kids will also receive Infinity Stone points that can be used to reveal new images of the Avengers.

Timed activities let kids track steps and estimated distance during playtime, sports practice and more and view their activities later in the Garmin Jr. app.

Toe-to-Toe step challenges encourage kids to compete in friendly step competitions with their friends and family who are using a compatible Garmin device.

Quickly access a child’s emergency contact information with the ICE (in case of emergency) widget.

Parent-replaceable batteries get up to 1 year of battery life.

For the Parents: