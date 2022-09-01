Fans of Duffy get excited because it is officially Duffy Month throughout September. Disney has used some of the magic to transform Shanghai Disneyland's iconic Mickey Floral into a LinaBell design overnight. Guests are welcome to join Duffy and friends for this magical celebration.
