Fans of Duffy get excited because it is officially Duffy Month throughout September. Disney has used some of the magic to transform Shanghai Disneyland's iconic Mickey Floral into a LinaBell design overnight. Guests are welcome to join Duffy and friends for this magical celebration.

What’s Happening:

Are you ready for adventure? Duffy Month starts TODAY!

