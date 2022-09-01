State Farm and Disney Team Up to Launch Good Neighbor Month

State Farm is teaming up with Disney to launch Good Neighbor Month. This is to encourage the community and celebrate those making a positive impact.

What's Happening:

Today, State Farm is setting Good Neighbor Month in motion: a celebration encouraging people to take action in their communities, unite neighborhoods and spotlight those making a positive impact.

As part of its corporate alliance with The Walt Disney Company spanning Disney Parks and Resorts and Disney Advertising Sales, State Farm is gathering its ambassadors and Disney star talent on their social media channels to electrify fans during a month of neighborly festivities.

Throughout September, State Farm brand ambassadors, star athletes and Disney personalities like Karl-Anthony Towns, Francia Raisa ( Hulu How I Met Your Fathe r Freeform Good Trouble

Since its inception, helping communities has been at the heart of State Farm.

For 100 years, the company has strived to help more people in more ways, and this year, Disney is joining the festivities as part of the organizations’ shared commitment to do good and spread joy.

Join State Farm and Disney to celebrate good neighbors, highlight positive actions and inspire others on social media using #GoodNeighborCheck.

What They're Saying: