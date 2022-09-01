State Farm and Disney Team Up to Launch Good Neighbor Month

State Farm is teaming up with Disney to launch Good Neighbor Month. This is to encourage the community and celebrate those making a positive impact.
What's Happening:
- Today, State Farm is setting Good Neighbor Month in motion: a celebration encouraging people to take action in their communities, unite neighborhoods and spotlight those making a positive impact.
- As part of its corporate alliance with The Walt Disney Company spanning Disney Parks and Resorts and Disney Advertising Sales, State Farm is gathering its ambassadors and Disney star talent on their social media channels to electrify fans during a month of neighborly festivities.
- Throughout September, State Farm brand ambassadors, star athletes and Disney personalities like Karl-Anthony Towns, Francia Raisa (Hulu's How I Met Your Father), and Cierra Ramirez (Freeform's Good Trouble) will share on social channels using #GoodNeighborCheck. The virtual call to action invites consumers to share their good deeds and recognize people who embody what it means to be a good neighbor. Fans can follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to see who’s being called on to join the #GoodNeighborCheck challenge, watch the stories unfold and get involved.
- Since its inception, helping communities has been at the heart of State Farm.
- For 100 years, the company has strived to help more people in more ways, and this year, Disney is joining the festivities as part of the organizations’ shared commitment to do good and spread joy.
- Join State Farm and Disney to celebrate good neighbors, highlight positive actions and inspire others on social media using #GoodNeighborCheck.
What They're Saying:
- “Over our 100 years, we’ve championed good neighbors across the country and in the communities where our State Farm agents support them. We’re amplifying this tradition to extend that good neighbor spirit and invite everyone to show us how they’re making a difference,” said Alyson Griffin, Vice President of Marketing at State Farm. “This month couldn’t be a better time to team up with Disney and spotlight good deeds in action.”
- “Good Neighbor Month is all about inspiring community, which made it the perfect opportunity to build on our relationship with State Farm and tap into Disney’s outstanding talent and industry-leading portfolio of brands,” said Mike Denby, SVP, Disney Advertising. “Together, Disney and State Farm are harnessing the power of connection to authentically engage with audiences and inspire kindness.”