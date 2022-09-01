The DisneyMe D23 Expo Quest is now live on the Play Disney App. If you are planning on being at D23 Expo, make sure to download this app before you attend so you are all ready to go.

What's Happening:

D23 Expo will be here before you know it, and on the Play Disney app you will be able to play the DisneyMe D23 Expo Quest.

Guests at D23 Expo will get first access to DisneyMe, an all-new digital avatar in the Play Disney Parks app.

This experience empowers guests to express their Disney style by creating their own unique DisneyMe.

Although guests can only play this at D23 Expo, you can have it downloaded and ready to go.

When you select this option, you will be asked, "Are you attending D23 Expo?"

It will then say, "To join the DisneyMe D23 Expo Quest, please go to the D23 Expo showroom. If you are already there, unlock the quest by scanning any of the Disney Me QR codes you find around the room."

D23 Expo will be happening September 9th through the 11th, and tickets are sold out.

You'll be able to watch virtually as many of the panels will be live-streamed.

shopDisney 2022 D23 Expo coverage is presented by



