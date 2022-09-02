SeaWorld Orlando’s Spooktacular Event Returns September 17th

SeaWorld Orlando’s Spooktacular will be running select days from September 17th through October 31st and is included with park admission. There will be trick-or-treating in certain areas of the park, and children can even wear their favorite Halloween costumes.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando is excited to celebrate Halloween with families and children of all ages once again at this year’s Spooktacular.

Kids will love collecting ghoulish goodies as they explore SeaWorld Orlando’s fun-filled trick-or-treating trail and meet colorful characters along the way.

The days will also be full of other immersive and family-friendly activities to get the whole family into the Halloween spirit.

This daytime event takes place every Saturday and Sunday starting September 17 and extends to Friday through Sunday from October 7 through the day of Halloween.

SeaWorld Orlando’s Spooktacular is included with park admission.

Trick-or-Treating Around SeaWorld Orlando:

The highlight of Spooktacular at SeaWorld Orlando is back! Children are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat for candy and snacks in the park.

Each candy station along SeaWorld Orlando’s trick-or-treat trail features an assortment of sweet and salty favorites.

A SeaWorld trick-or-treat bag is required to participate.

SeaWorld Orlando will have an assortment of reusable bags available for purchase at the entrance of the Trick-or-Treat Trail.

Costumed guests can also enter a costume contest taking place in the Journey to Atlantis Plaza for the chance to win a special prize. The costume contest only takes place on Fridays during SeaWorld Orlando’s Spooktacular.

Incredible Family-Friendly Halloween Experiences:

Other immersive Halloween activities include an All-New family-friendly Scarecrow Dance Party in Journey to Atlantis Plaza.

DJs will fill the air with music while Scarecrows show off their dance moves at select performance times throughout the day.

Guests can also meet a friendly Halloween mermaid along the trick-or-treat trail or wander through the Pumpkin Garden and look for friendly pumpkin fish.

Curious adventurers may even run into the Pumpkin Queen as she reads stories in the garden.

Families who are feeling even more adventurous can take part in SeaWorld Orlando’s All-New Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt.

Guests can purchase a scavenger hunt map and follow the clues to win amazing prizes.

There will also be an All-New Cookie Decorating and Craft Area located between Sesame Street Land and Wild Arctic.

Crafts are included in park admission but the cookie decorating kit will be an additional purchase.

Park guests can start their day at SeaFire Grill with Count von Count’s Spooktacular Breakfast, where they can get photos, hugs, and autographs from their favorite Sesame Street characters.

There is an additional cost for this exclusive part of Spooktacular. Guests can also head to Sesame Street Land and gather around Big Bird’s Nest for Storytime with Big Bird, who will be sharing some of his favorite Halloween stories at select times throughout the day.

All-New Scrumptious Spooktacular Sweets:

Halloween candy is not the only sweet treat at Spooktacular this year. New this year, SeaWorld Orlando is teaming up with a popular Orlando-based doughnut shop to create a one-of-a-kind doughnut for Spooktacular.

SeaWorld’s talented chefs are also concocting something new for Halloween, the park’s very own version of a “dirt cup” made with chocolate cake, chocolate pudding, Oreo dust and gummy worms.

Rules for Halloween Costumes:

All guests are welcome to dress up in Halloween costumes.

Guests who are ages 13 and older may not wear costume masks or hoods, and all costumes are subject to the normal dress code for the park.

In addition, face painting is not permitted on any guests unless it is done by park artists.

Howl-O-Scream Returns to Take Over the Night: