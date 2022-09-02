Star Wars: The Black Series Gaming Great Action Figures Coming Exclusively to GameStop

Hasbro is back with new Star Wars The Black Series figures and this time they have two exclusives coming to GameStop. Both figures are part of the Gaming Greats collection focusing on characters from the Republic Commando and Jedi: Fallen Order titles.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Star Wars fans have no shortage of collectible items to bring home and if droids and Stormtroopers are your favorite part of the galaxy far, far away, you’re in luck.

Hasbro is expanding the Gaming Greats collection in their Black Series line with two new figures from fan favorite games.

While it’s not often that droids and Stormtroopers are featured as the main characters of a Star Wars Battle Droid Rocket Launcher Trooper

Both figures will be available exclusively at GameStop as part of their Collector Fest.

Pre-orders launch September 15th and each figure sells for $27.99. Check back soon for links to the individual items.

The Black Series

STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with these premium 6-inch scale figures that are inspired by the character in the Republic Commando and Jedi: Fallen Order video games. Perfect for display or play, each fully articulated figure features premium detail and multiple points of articulation.

Battle droids are no match for clone troopers or Jedi, but they weren’t designed to be smart—they were designed to overwhelm Republic civilians through sheer numbers, something they do very effectively.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS BATTLE DROID

Comes with a unique weathered look and blaster accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available: Pre-order 9/15 at 11AM ET exclusively at GameStop as part of GameStop Collector Fest

Rocket Launcher Troopers are specialized Stormtroopers serving the Galactic Empire’s campaign over the galaxy. These deadly soldiers are armed with an RPS-6 smart rocket launcher, a long-range weapon that’s incredibly difficult to deflect.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS ROCKET LAUNCHER TROOPER