Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean Voices Added to TikTok’s Text-To-Speech Feature

Have you heard? Voices known to make a Disney Parks fan’s ears tingle with delight have just been added to TikTok’s popular text-to-speech feature.

What’s Happening:

Disney has teamed up with TikTok to help you personalize your on-screen text with official character voices inspired by The Haunted Mansion Pirates of the Caribbean

Beginning today, you can have your TikTok text read by: Madame Leota – The Haunted Mansion The Ghost Host – The Haunted Mansion The Auctioneer – Pirates of the Caribbean



It’s easy to add the voices of Madame Leota, Ghost Host or a Disney pirate to your on-screen text. Simply follow the steps below and be sure to use #DisneyParksVoices when sharing your creativity — you may even get a chance to be featured on the official @DisneyParks TikTok 1. Create a new post using the + button 2. Edit the video/image and hit “Next” 3. Tap “Text” and add your caption and then tap “Text-to-speech” button 4. Select the Disney voice you’d like to add



The new Disney text-to-speech voices will be available on TikTok for 3 months in the U.S., Canada, UK, New Zealand, Australia and Singapore.