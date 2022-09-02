Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean Voices Added to TikTok’s Text-To-Speech Feature

Have you heard? Voices known to make a Disney Parks fan’s ears tingle with delight have just been added to TikTok’s popular text-to-speech feature.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney has teamed up with TikTok to help you personalize your on-screen text with official character voices inspired by The Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean.
  • Beginning today, you can have your TikTok text read by:
    • Madame Leota – The Haunted Mansion
    • The Ghost Host – The Haunted Mansion
    • The Auctioneer – Pirates of the Caribbean

🚨BREAKING!🚨 Disney Parks Text-To-Speech Voices have materialized for the Halloween season! 🔮👻🏴‍☠️ #DisneyParksVoices #Disney #DisneyParks #TextToSpeech #HauntedMansion #PiratesOfTheCaribbean #Halloween

  • It’s easy to add the voices of Madame Leota, Ghost Host or a Disney pirate to your on-screen text. Simply follow the steps below and be sure to use #DisneyParksVoices when sharing your creativity — you may even get a chance to be featured on the official @DisneyParks TikTok account!
    • 1. Create a new post using the + button
    • 2. Edit the video/image and hit “Next”
    • 3. Tap “Text” and add your caption and then tap “Text-to-speech” button
    • 4. Select the Disney voice you’d like to add

Here lies the Disney Parks Voices. They’re celebrating Halloween with 3 frightfully fun choices 🪦🔮 #DisneyParksVoices #Disney #DisneyParks #HauntedMansion #MadameLeota #Tombstone #Halloween #TextToSpeech

  • The new Disney text-to-speech voices will be available on TikTok for 3 months in the U.S., Canada, UK, New Zealand, Australia and Singapore.
