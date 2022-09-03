Video: Halloween Screams Returns to Disneyland Park for HalloweenTime

It’s HalloweenTime at Disneyland once again, and the skies above Disneyland Park ignite with the return of Halloween Screams in our video below!

What’s Happening:

HalloweenTime has returned to the Disneyland Resort

The show is led by Jack Skellington from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and takes park guests into a world of villainous tunes and pyrotechnics in the skies above Disneyland Park.

and takes park guests into a world of villainous tunes and pyrotechnics in the skies above Disneyland Park. As Jack and Zero fade into the night leaving you to enjoy what’s to come, settle in and embrace the jump-worthy collision of sights and sounds—soaring flames, projections of rising ghosts and classic Disney villains like Maleficent and Ursula the Sea Witch—all set to a medley of Halloween-inspired songs… one showstopper after another. Finally, as you reach the grand finale, there’s no need to be shy. Feel free to sing—or scream―along!

The show only features fireworks on select nights, typically weekends, so be sure to check out the Disneyland App or a times guide to verify. The show is presented with projections and lasers when there are no fireworks involved.

Our video above is taken from the Disneyland Railroad