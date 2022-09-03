This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

ABC

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of September 5th-9th:

Monday, September 5 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date June 15, 2022 “Up-and-Coming Fashion Designer” Series Kenneth Cole

Tuesday, September 6 – Season Four Premiere Tamron’s month of “Wildest Dreams!” Shannon Thornton, Gail Bean, Nicco Annan and J. Alphonse Nicholson ( P-Valley )

Wednesday, September 7 Daytime Exclusive from Uvalde, Texas Parents who lost their daughter in the attack at Robb Elementary Robb Elementary Survivors battling guilt and grief

Thursday, September 8 – Surviving betrayal Daytime exclusive with Casey Hammer ( House of Hammer ) Mother who took down Hunter Moore ( The Most Hated Man on the Internet ) Woman who exposes the epidemic of teachers seducing students in our high schools

Friday, September 9 Ryan Holiday ( Discipline Is Destiny: The Power of Self-Control ) Tank ( R&B Money )

Performance by Tank



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.