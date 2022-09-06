2023 Class of Marvel’s Stormbreakers Revealed

Today, Marvel Comics proudly announced the 2023 class of Marvel’s Stormbreakers, the premier talent distinction program that spotlights the next generation of elite artists in the industry.

The creators in the new class, selected for their style, achievements, and groundbreaking work, include: Elena Casagrande (“ Black Widow Nic Klein (“Thor”) Jan Bazaldúa (“Legion of X”) Chris Allen (“Miles Morales”) Martin Coccolo (“Deadpool”) Lucas Werneck (“Immortal X-Men”) C.F. Villa (“X-Men”) Federico Vicentini (“X Deaths of Wolverine”)

First launched in 2020,Marvel’s Stormbreakers is the next evolution of Marvel’s Young Guns program.

Over the past 15 years, Marvel selected and recognized 36 up-and-coming artists who went on to draw some of Marvel’s greatest events, iconic series, and beyond, solidifying their place as luminaries in the industry including Steve McNiven, Jim Cheung, Sara Pichelli, Ryan Stegman, and more.

Marvel’s Stormbreakers continues the tradition Marvel’s Young Guns set forth and recognizes its alumni today as honorary Stormbreakers in addition to their work as Young Guns.

About Marvel’s Stormbreakers Class of 2023: