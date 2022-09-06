Disney+ Subscribers and D23 Gold Members Attending D23 Expo Can Get Early Access to “Hocus Pocus,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at the El Capitan Theatre

Disney+ subscribers and D23 Gold Members attending this weekend’s D23 Expo can get early access to screenings of Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas at the El Capitan Theatre.

Starting Friday, September 9, Disney+ subscribers and D23 gold members can visit the El Capitan Theatre booth in Hall A to get tickets for screenings of the two films when they return to the theater in October.

Hocus Pocus will show at the El Capitan from October 7-13.

The Nightmare Before Christmas will screen in 4D from October 14-31.

Additionally, an opening night fan event will be held and will be hosted by Don Hahn.

Screenings of both films will be presented by Disney+ Hallowstream.

