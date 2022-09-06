Disney+ Subscribers and D23 Gold Members Attending D23 Expo Can Get Early Access to “Hocus Pocus,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at the El Capitan Theatre

Disney+ subscribers and D23 Gold Members attending this weekend’s D23 Expo can get early access to screenings of Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas at the El Capitan Theatre.
- Starting Friday, September 9, Disney+ subscribers and D23 gold members can visit the El Capitan Theatre booth in Hall A to get tickets for screenings of the two films when they return to the theater in October.
- Hocus Pocus will show at the El Capitan from October 7-13.
- The Nightmare Before Christmas will screen in 4D from October 14-31.
- Additionally, an opening night fan event will be held and will be hosted by Don Hahn.
- Screenings of both films will be presented by Disney+ Hallowstream.
- For more information on what’s coming to the El Capitan Theatre, be sure to check out their official website.
2022 D23 Expo coverage is presented by shopDisney