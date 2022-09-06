Knott’s Spooky Farm Returns with Halloween Fun for the Whole Family Starting September 29

Enjoy the spooktacular Halloween season at Knott's Spooky Farm, a newly expanded family-friendly Halloween celebration. Families can join in on the ghoulish fun as the park transforms with themed décor and wicked fun around every corner.

The fall Season of Fun offers Halloween-themed activities that celebrate the season, including trick-or-treating, a line-up of original shows and pumpkin decorating.

Knott's Spooky Farm will be taking place Thursdays through Sundays this year, starting September 29 through October 31.

Kids can participate in a memorable trick-or-treating experience along Ghost Town's Main Street, Schoolhouse Road and Gold Mine Trail.

During trick-or-treating, kids will interact with an array of spooky but friendly shopkeepers as little ones have the opportunity to show off their festive Halloween costumes.

Guests can also visit the Livery Stable to get close and personal with the Creepy Critters of Calico. Spiders, bugs and more await at our Creepy Critters Corral.

Whimsical jack-o-lanterns surround Calico Park as it changes into an enchanting Pumpkin Patch location for families to enjoy the season's atmosphere with photo ops.

Guests can get in the spirit by decorating their very own themed cookie or pumpkin right in the heart of Ghost Town.

Miniature pumpkins or Halloween cookies will be available for a nominal fee.

Little ghouls are also encouraged to strut their stuff and show off their Halloween Costumes in the Calico Carnival Costume Cavalcade hosted by the Calico Mayor and Cameo Kate at the Calico Mine Stage.

Gals and ghouls are in for a treat as the Bob Baker Marionette Theatre Show is back with their Halloween-themed show at Birdcage Theatre.

These peculiar puppeteers will amaze all with a spooky puppet show that will have little ones and adults entertained all day.

Venture over to Camp Snoopy and hop aboard the Grand Sierra Railroad, where you can join Linus in the Pumpkin Patch as he and Sally await the arrival of The Great Pumpkin. Halloween isn't complete without this timeless tale from the Peanuts Gang.

Additionally, The Camp Snoopy Theater is hosting the Great Pumpkin Palooza show, where you'll get more than a rock as you join Snoopy and the Peanuts Gang for a high-energy music tribute to the best holiday ever, Halloween!

The residents of The Timber Mountain Log Ride will celebrate the Halloween Hootenanny, which adds a family-friendly seasonal twist to a park favorite.

Every year the citizens of Timber Mountain invite the mysterious creatures that live out in the woods and caverns of the area to join them as they celebrate the season at the Halloween Hootenanny.

The ride's interior features surprise after surprise as guests venture past the Calico Coffin Creeper Band, the town's Green Witch and splash down Skull Mountain through a labyrinth of jack-o-lanterns – all set around an original song performed by Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies.

The fun continues for little ones at the Calico Mine Ride as it undergoes a fantastical transformation into a candy wonderland.Grab a seat to explore the caves and caverns for candy confections but keep an eye out for the elusive Pink Fairy.

Head down to Gold Mine Trail, where guests can not only trick-or-treat, but also experience carnival games and ghoulish treats specially curated for this spooky season.

Knott's Spooky Farm runs daytime Thursdays through Sundays, September 29 – October 31, and is included with regular park admission.