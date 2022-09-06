Photos: Port Orleans French Quarter Resort Specific Merchandise

In the southland, there’s a city, way down on the Sassagoula River. Okay, it’s not really a city, it’s more of a hotel. Disney’s Port Orleans Resort French Quarter brings all the charm of classic New Orleans and is offering a slew of resort-specific merchandise.

One of the more popular lounges in the whole of Walt Disney World, Scat Cat’s Club allows guests to tap their toes to some swingin’ jazz and enjoy a full-service bar featuring Southern-inspired specialty cocktails, craft beer and appetizers. The Club can be brought home after guest visits in the form of new travel cups and comfy t-shirts.

Disney’s Port Orleans French Quarter is also known for one of the more delicious snacks at Walt Disney World, the legendary beignets. Select merchandise also celebrates these delectable treats.

The classic logo for the resort also adorns a Corksicle canteen water bottle and a Tommy Bahama long sleeve shirt.

The design of the French Quarter buildings is also featured on a mug with the logo, and gives a Christmas tree ornament a bit of dimension.

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort even has their own ears, which have subtle hints to Tiana from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Princess and the Frog.

Given the theme of the resort and the setting for The Princess and the Frog, it’s no surprise that Tiana has become the unofficial mascot for the resort, and appears on her own line of Port Orleans Resort merchandise that also features other characters from the 2009 film.

Guests can get their hands on Tervis cups, pins, t-shirts, magnets, and more Christmas ornaments featuring characters from the film alongside the resort logo.

This collection of merchandise is resort specific, which means it can only be found at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort French Quarter at Walt Disney World.