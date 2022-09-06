Pirates Of The Caribbean Loungefly Bag Spotted at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs

Yo-Ho Yo-Ho A Loungefly life for me. A Pirates Of The Caribbean themed Loungefly mini-backpack has appeared at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Celebrating one of the most iconic scenes from the attraction, the Loungefly bag features the moment where we see three jailed pirates beckoning a dog who is holding the key to their freedom (quite literally). Even better, the dog bone treat and the aforementioned key are actual dimensional accouterments adorned upon the mini-backpack. The bag also features the attraction logo, complete with skull and crossbones design at the top of the back pack.

The skull and crossbones design is carried over to the interior lining of the bag, along with skeleton key silhouettes.

The bag celebrates the iconic Disney Parks attraction that takes guests on a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. The ride beckons guests to sing along with pirates and their anthem, “Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me) as they sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove, navigating through cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon.

The Loungefly bag is also not park specific, and with the attraction appearing in multiple Disney destinations globally, it likely won’t be limited to only Walt Disney World.

This Pirates of the Caribbean Loungefly bag is currently selling for $74.99 at the Walt Disney World Resort. While this particular sighting took place at Disney Springs, the bag is likely to appear elsewhere at the Walt Disney World Resort, and will likely also appear at the exit of the namesake attraction at the Magic Kingdom.