“Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Temple of Doom” Merchandise Now Available on shopDisney

Indiana Jones fans can now find two new items from the beloved film franchise on shopDisney. The Headpiece to the Staff of Ra from The Raiders of the Lost Ark and the Indiana Jones voodoo doll from The Temple of Doom can be ordered now.

Indiana Jones Staff of Ra Headpiece

As legend has it, the Headpiece to the Staff of Ra was a much sought-after bronze medallion originally designed as a means to reveal the location of the Ark of the Covenant.

This detailed replica of the piece featured in Indiana Jones and The Raiders of the Lost Ark comes complete with its own elegant stand. Indiana Jones fans will definitely want to seek out this treasure.

Details

Includes Staff of Ra Headpiece and stand

Detailed die-cut zinc alloy medallion with goldtone finish

Rhinestone accent

Black acrylic stand

Packaged in a themed box with a crate-style sleeve

Inspired by Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones Voodoo Doll

Inspired by the kryta from Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom , this collectible set includes a detailed replica of the voodoo doll and pin. As the story tells, in 1935, Zalim Singh — under the influence of the Black Sleep of the Kali Ma — immobilized Indiana Jones by piercing a kryta in his likeness with a pointed pin. Indiana Jones fans will definitely want to seek out this treasure.

Magic in the details