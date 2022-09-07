“Disney Dreamlight Valley” Early Access Now Live

Disney Dreamlight Valley, a new game where players can play alongside their favorite Disney and Pixar characters in a virtual world full of quests, exploration, and activities, is now available to play in Early Access.

What’s Happening:

Gameloft, a leader in the creation and publishing of games, in collaboration with Disney and Pixar Games, today announced , a life-simulation adventure game, is now available to play in Early Access with the purchase of a Founder’s Pack Edition or with an Xbox Game Pass membership. Early Access is available today for consoles on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation5 (PS5), PlayStation4 (PS4), Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One and for PC on Steam, Epic Games Store, and The Microsoft Store. Starting today, Disney and Pixar fans are invited to live magically by creating their personalized avatar and embark on an enchanting adventure alongside some of Disney and Pixar’s most beloved characters in a dream world rich with quests, exploration, and activities.

Set in the dream world of Dreamlight Valley, players will arrive in a village wrought with the destruction caused by ‘The Forgetting’, a mysterious event that has left the village covered in a tangle of Night Thorns and has robbed the inhabitants of their memories. Players will set out on a quest to unravel the secrets of Dreamlight Valley that will take them inside diverse realms inspired by a variety of Disney and Pixar iconic franchises.

The launch of Early Access also kicks off the game’s very first Star Path Season, a season-based mission system which will include the following: Experience Pixar Fest by earning exclusive Pixar-themed clothing, furniture, and motif items inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Cars, The Incredibles, Coco, and Up Collect the newest animal companion in the Valley, IncrediSquirrel! Upgrade your Star Path to the Premium track to receive special perks and bonuses.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Standard, Deluxe and Ultimate Founder’s Pack Editions are now available for purchase, starting at $29.99 USD. Each pack includes limited-time exclusive in-game cosmetic items, and in-game currency.

