Disney+ Offers Mystery Gift Box For Subscribers Who Renew For Another Year

As tons of Disney+ subscribers are wrapping up their three-year subscription period, Disney+ is offering a special gift to subscribers of the hugely popular streaming service who re-up their subscription for another year.

What’s Happening:

Gift yourself with the happiest box on earth! Disney+’s Disney Drop box is a specially designed and curated package of 8-10 premium Disney products, featuring some of the most beloved franchises, such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Frozen , The Lion King , Aladdin , Moana, Toy Story, The Little Mermaid , Beauty & the Beast, Spiderman, Cars , and Cinderella .

, , and . The Disney+ Disney Drop is available, while supplies last, when you renew your Disney+ subscription for another year. Get yours delivered directly to your doorstep in a few easy steps – approximately $150 of value!

After your Disney+ annual subscription renews, click on the hyperlink code emailed to you by Disney+ before December 31, 2022. From there: Select the desired category featuring one of the above franchises for your “mystery” Disney+ Disney Drop . Enter shipping information. Your Disney+ Disney Drop will be sent directly to your address.



Select current Disney+ subscribers whose subscriptions renew for another year at $79.99 are eligible to receive the Mystery Disney+ Disney Drop at no additional cost (approximately $150 value per box for as low as $79.99). Disney+, in its sole discretion, may designate other consumers (e.g., prize recipients) as eligible for the Disney+ Disney Drop. One box per household. While supplies last. Upon renewal, Disney+ will send a hyperlink code, redeemable for the Mystery Disney+ Disney Drop, to the email address associated with your Disney+ account.

Once you have redeemed your code for this special Mystery Disney+ Disney Drop, they will ship it, at no cost to you, to the address you entered on Disney Drop’s Redemption Website. Disney Drop will send a Shipping Confirmation, including tracking information, to the email address you entered on the Redemption Website.

Free shipping is limited to standard shipping only, and there is no option for expedited shipping. Shipping is limited to U.S. addresses only. PO Boxes are not available at this time. If there are any issues with your shipment, please visit help.disneyplus.com for assistance.

This offer is valid while supplies last, and must be redeemed prior to December 31, 2022.