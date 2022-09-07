Gatorland To Celebrate Halloween with “Gators, Ghosts, and Goblins” For Fourth Consecutive Year

Gatorland in Central Florida, The “Alligator Capital of the World,” is set to bring back their Halloween event, Gators Ghosts and Goblins, for the fourth consecutive year.

What’s Happening:

The Alligator Capital of the World is bringing back its popular Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event for a fourth year in a row of family fun and fright done right.

The all-ages, daytime, family-friendly event at Gatorland takes place over three weekends in October from Oct. 15th through 30, 2022.

Swamp Ghost’s Monster Museum returns bigger and badder than ever, giving guests the chance to discover the origins of the world’s most infamous monsters and learn what it takes to hunt the creatures of the night. Learn about legendary creatures like Nessie, Jersey Devil, Chupacabra, Moth Man and more, at Skunk Ape’s Cryptid Kingdom! Can Bubba save the world from an alien invasion? Find out in our newest haunt zone: “Invasion of the Bubba Snatchers!”

Then grab your Lederhosen for Frank & Stein’s Ooky Kooky Octoberfest featuring live music from Polkageist, Gatorland’s own undead polka band. All this, plus multiple themed areas, interactive characters, animal meet-and-greets, and a Children’s Halloween Costume Parade with treat bags for all kids who participate! There’s also fun shows, specialty vendors, games, candy and more!

Gatorland’s Gators, Ghosts and Goblins is included with regular park admission. Guests are welcome to wear costumes, but nothing scary or gory, please. Skunk Ape is easily frightened.

Gatorland is a 110-acre theme park combining Old Florida charm with exciting experiences, exhibits, and entertainment. Orlando Weekly’s Best of Orlando® 2022 and 2021 Readers’ Poll named Gatorland the Best Attraction That’s Not A Theme Park and Best Zip Line or Ropes Course for Gatorland’s Screamin’ Gator Zip Line. Gatorland has also been named by the Orlando Weekly Readers’ Poll in 2022 among the Top 3 Best Local Animal Rescue and Best Place For Family Fun.

Originally opened as a roadside attraction in 1949, the park is celebrating its 73rd Anniversary in 2022. This iconic park provides affordably priced family fun featuring thousands of alligators and crocodiles, breeding marsh with observation tower, free-flight aviary, nature walk, petting zoo, educational wildlife programs, award-winning gift shop, Florida’s best train ride, Gator Gully Splash Park, on-site restaurant, and one-of-a-kind shows including Gator Jumparoo, Alligators-Legends of the Swamp, and Up-close Encounters. Popular adventure experiences inside the park include the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line and Stompin’ Gator Off-Road Adventure.

