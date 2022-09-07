National Geographic Launching Ocean-Inspired Lifestyle Apparel Collection at HBX

This fall, National Geographic is launching an exciting new Lifestyle Apparel collection that draws design inspiration from the ocean and marine wildlife. The company has teamed up with Hypebeast for the debut which will be available at the HBX flagship store in NYC starting October 3rd.

National Geographic has announced a new partnership with Hypebeast to present a lifestyle apparel collection themed to the ocean.

Launching next month, the outdoor fashions will feature an assortment of men's, women's, and unisex designs for made with quality recycled materials designed to wear over and over again.

The apparel line will be available in the United States and select countries in Europe.

Each piece comes to life through beautiful graphics, prints, and color palettes, all inspired by the ocean and marine life that call it home.

The pieces seamlessly integrate into modern wardrobes as functional, on-trend styles for fans of the iconic brand. From the likes of penguins, jellyfish and octopuses, National Geographic interprets these wondrous organisms as intangible art forms with expressive prints and textured silhouettes that offer mix-and-match versatility.

In celebration of the new collection, Hypebeast is transforming its flagship HBX NYC space into an immersive installation, created with artistic representations of National Geographic oceanscapes and images of aquatic life.

The event kicks off October 3rd and will be available to view through the 10th.

Where to Shop:

Select pieces will be stocked and sold at HBX, Hypebeast’s Flagship store in NYC, and online at HBX.com

Guests will also find the collection for sale at various Disney locations including: shopNatGeo.com Walt Disney World Resort Disney Springs Disneyland Resort Downtown Disney

The collection will be available starting October 3, 2022. Check back soon for links to our favorite pieces.

D23 Expo Preview:

Ticket holders for D23 Expo 2022 can be among the first to preview the new lifestyle collection in National Geographic’s dedicated section of the D23 Expo Marketplace.

Collections with Purpose:

A collection with purpose, every purchase from the National Geographic lifestyle collection helps support the global nonprofit National Geographic Society in its work to protect and illuminate our world through exploration, research, and education.

To learn more, visit NatGeo.com/info.