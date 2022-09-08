CITIZEN to Make Their D23 Expo Debut with Exclusive Watches and “Wonders of Time” Booth

CITIZEN, the official timekeeper of Walt Disney World and Disneyland, will showcase exclusive timepieces and collectibles only available at the D23 Expo 2022. This will mark the company’s first presence at Disney’s Ultimate Fan event.

What’s Happening:

As Disney prepares for their grand milestone, CITIZEN will pay an homage to 100 Years of Disney with their “Wonder of Time” booth. The fun, interactive booth will consist of a gallery space where guests will be transported back in time to learn about Disney’s 10-decade long history, from the first time Steamboat Willie premiered to highlighting major announcements, park grand openings and discovering interesting details about the award-winning films.

premiered to highlighting major announcements, park grand openings and discovering interesting details about the award-winning films. Guests will also have a chance to be photographed in front of a replica of the Main Street U.S.A. clock, meet special guests, receive gifts with purchase and more.

Award-winning illustrator, animator and character designer for Disney Consumer Products, Jeff Shelly, will be featured at the booth live sketching throughout the entirety of the show. The signed items produced will be available as a gift with purchase with Citizen x Disney timepieces.

The retail space will highlight Disney, Star Wars Marvel

To mark their debut appearance, CITIZEN will unveil 19 watches and collectibles that will be available for D23 guests at CITIZEN, the Amazon Store and the Disney Dream Store.

Available at CITIZEN:

Mickey Gulfstream

Mickey Mouse Icon

Mickey Top Hat

Princess Ariel Icon

Stormtrooper Icon

Marvel Icon

Aviator Wings Clock Collectible

Fire House Clock Collectible

Main Street Clock Collectible

Train Key Clock Collectible

Classic Mickey Mouse Wall Clock

Walt Disney’s Double Bell Clock

Mickey Water Sport Clock

Walt Disney’s Travel Clock

Available at Amazon Store:

Pilot Mickey Bracelet

Pilot Mickey Strap

Pilot Mickey Collectible

Pilot Mickey Clock

Available at Disney Dream Store:

Mickey D100