CITIZEN to Make Their D23 Expo Debut with Exclusive Watches and “Wonders of Time” Booth

CITIZEN, the official timekeeper of Walt Disney World and Disneyland, will showcase exclusive timepieces and collectibles only available at the D23 Expo 2022. This will mark the company’s first presence at Disney’s Ultimate Fan event.
What’s Happening:
- As Disney prepares for their grand milestone, CITIZEN will pay an homage to 100 Years of Disney with their “Wonder of Time” booth. The fun, interactive booth will consist of a gallery space where guests will be transported back in time to learn about Disney’s 10-decade long history, from the first time Steamboat Willie premiered to highlighting major announcements, park grand openings and discovering interesting details about the award-winning films.
- Guests will also have a chance to be photographed in front of a replica of the Main Street U.S.A. clock, meet special guests, receive gifts with purchase and more.
- Award-winning illustrator, animator and character designer for Disney Consumer Products, Jeff Shelly, will be featured at the booth live sketching throughout the entirety of the show. The signed items produced will be available as a gift with purchase with Citizen x Disney timepieces.
- The retail space will highlight Disney, Star Wars and Marvel, and will display CITIZEN’s full line of licensed timepieces.
- To mark their debut appearance, CITIZEN will unveil 19 watches and collectibles that will be available for D23 guests at CITIZEN, the Amazon Store and the Disney Dream Store.
Available at CITIZEN:
- Mickey Gulfstream
- Mickey Mouse Icon
- Mickey Top Hat
- Princess Ariel Icon
- Stormtrooper Icon
- Marvel Icon
- Aviator Wings Clock Collectible
- Fire House Clock Collectible
- Main Street Clock Collectible
- Train Key Clock Collectible
- Classic Mickey Mouse Wall Clock
- Walt Disney’s Double Bell Clock
- Mickey Water Sport Clock
- Walt Disney’s Travel Clock
Available at Amazon Store:
- Pilot Mickey Bracelet
- Pilot Mickey Strap
- Pilot Mickey Collectible
- Pilot Mickey Clock
Available at Disney Dream Store:
- Mickey D100
