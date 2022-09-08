Walt Disney Company Releases Statement with “Thoughts and Condolences” On Passing of Queen Elizabeth II

The Walt Disney Company has released a statement on the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
What’s Happening:
- Queen Elizabeth, II passed away today at the age of 96, after serving as the monarch of Great Britain for over 70 years.
- The Walt Disney Company released the following statement on Her Majesty’s passing, via their Twitter account:
"We join those mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth Il, and our thoughts and condolences are with her family, the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”
- For more on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, check out the following report from ABC News:
- Additionally, ABC has replaced its primetime line-up tonight with Queen Elizabeth II: The Legacy, The Life, anchored by George Stephanopoulos, and a special edition of 20/20: Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life.