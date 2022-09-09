2023 D23 Gold Member Collector Gift Revealed During Disney Legends Ceremony

The 2023 D23 Gold Member Collector Gift was just revealed at the Disney Legends Ceremony, kicking off D23 Expo 2022.
What’s Happening:
- The 2023 for D23 Gold Members will be a replica of the giant Mickey statue that is outside the Anaheim Convention Center for the D23 Expo.
- Everyone in the audience at the Disney Legends Ceremony received a pin version of the statue.
More D23 Expo 2022 News:
- Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced an expansion coming to Avengers Campus at Disneyland that will bring the land into the multiverse.
- A new model of the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure remodel of Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World and Disneyland has been unveiled at the Wonderful World of Dreams Disney Parks pavilion.
- A model of Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland features the reimagined Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard and Donald’s Duck Pond.
- Costumes and concept art from the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film are currently on display on the D23 Expo showfloor.
- Two special variants for Amazing Fantasy #1000 will be given to attendees of the Marvel Comics: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man panel, while supplies last.
- The Walt Disney Archives unveiled Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream aircraft known as the Mickey Mouse One, which will be on display this weekend for the first time since 2014.
2022 D23 Expo coverage is presented by shopDisney