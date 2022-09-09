2023 D23 Gold Member Collector Gift Revealed During Disney Legends Ceremony

The 2023 D23 Gold Member Collector Gift was just revealed at the Disney Legends Ceremony, kicking off D23 Expo 2022.

What’s Happening:

The 2023 for D23 Gold Members will be a replica of the giant Mickey statue that is outside the Anaheim Convention Center for the D23 Expo.

Everyone in the audience at the Disney Legends Ceremony received a pin version of the statue.

