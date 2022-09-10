Disney to Produce Feature Documentary on Nigerian Dancer Anthony Madu

Disney has greenlit a feature documentary on Anthony Madu, the Nigerian viral sensation whose popular video showed him dancing ballet barefoot in the streets of Lagos, according to Deadline.

The documentary is simply being titled Madu and it will get a festival run before a limited theatrical release.

and it will get a festival run before a limited theatrical release. It will follow Madu’s journey, which began with a 44-second video in 2020 of him performing ballet on a rainy street at the age of 11.

Matt Ogens and Kachi Benson will direct and producers will include Jamie Patricof, Katie McNeill and Rachel Halilej of Hunting Lane Films.

Madu is set to perform at D23 Expo this weekend.

Synopsis from Disney Original Documentary release:

Having grown up in an isolated community outside of Lagos and with almost no formal training, audiences will get a close look at Anthony’s journey after being awarded a scholarship to Elmhurst Ballet School, one of the most prestigious ballet schools in the United Kingdom. Anthony comes from a community with limited opportunities, making this a chance of a lifetime to pursue his dream… By immersing the audience in Lagos’s culture and fascinating surroundings, Ogens and Benson use their unique perspectives to bring the film to life in the true spirit of Nigeria and its people. Featuring intimate vérité and stunning visuals, the film will immerse audiences into the characters’ worlds and examine their journeys in profoundly inspiring ways.

What they’re saying: