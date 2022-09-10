Disney+ To Host Live Concert Event “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” Later This Year

In a blink and you’ll miss it moment, Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis revealed a special live stream event coming to Disney+ later this year, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.

What’s Happening:

Earlier tonight at Disney Branded Television’s presentation at D23 Expo 2022, President of the division Ayo Davis revealed that Disney+ will live stream the concert, live as it happens, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.

The concert will reportedly serve as the last American stop in his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, and will take place at the stadium on November 20th.

This concert is also reportedly a part of a feature documentary which was ordered by Disney Original Documentary and Disney+ for about $30 million, titled Goodbye Yellow Brick Road : The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend.

The reported plan for the project is to get a festival run and limited theatrical release and be made available exclusively on Disney+.

At the heart of the documentary is Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, with the doc capturing Elton John’s final months on the road, culminating in his November performances at Dodger Stadium in his final North American shows Nov. 17, 19 and 20.

We learned today that the final performance on the 20th will be the live stream taking place exclusively on Disney+.

Familiar to the Walt Disney Company, Elton John has contributed far more than just a cameo in The Country Bears, most notably his contributions to the iconic 1994 film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, The Lion King, as well as its successful Broadway adaptations, as well as the Broadway hit, Aida. In 2006, he was named a Disney Legend for all of his efforts, which also included appearances and performances alongside the Muppets in their various projects, as well as the writing and producing of the Touchstone Pictures film, Gnomeo & Juliet.

shopDisney 2022 D23 Expo coverage is presented by