“Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom” Second Season Confirmed at D23 Expo 2022:

Fans of the Disney+ series from National Geographic that takes a backstage look at Walt Disney World’s largest theme park and its inhabitants, Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, will be happy to hear that a second season of the series has finally been confirmed.
What’s Happening:
- During a panel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, it was revealed that there would be a second season of the popular Disney+ show from National Geographic, Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Several cast members from the park’s animal programs, as well as those at The Seas With Nemo and Friends pavilion at EPCOT, were on hand as the news was revealed.
- The first season of Disney+’s Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, from National Geographic and narrated by the award-winning, fan-favorite Josh Gad, gives viewers a backstage pass to explore the magic of nature within Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT. Each of the eight episodes dives into the details, unveiling the multifaceted aspects of animal care, conservation and Disney Imagineering and showcases the parks’ magnificent array of more than 300 species and 5,000-plus animals and the herculean tasks their animal care experts undertake to keep things running day and night.
- Dr. Mark Penning, VP of Disney’s Animals, Sciences, and Environment, also confirmed the news with the help of cast members from the parks and beyond with a video he posted to Instagram.
- As the news has just broken, no premiere date has been released at this time, but you can still catch the first season of Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom now streaming on Disney+.
