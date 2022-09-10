Photos: Cosplay Showcase from D23 Expo 2022 Day One

Nevermind the panels, sometimes the most exciting things to be found on the D23 Expo showfloor are the creative cosplayers. Here are just a few who stopped by the Laughing Place booth on Friday.

The Genie is on vacation!

Rapunzel escaped her tower.

Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum.

Aladdin won a copy of Beauty and the Beast on vinyl!

Dr. Stephen Strange himself.

Some prefer to go the simple route, with this subtle Disney Bound with a Tiki Room aesthetic.

This however is not quite as subtle, but equally as awesome!

Kevin!

We found Bruno!

Powerline Max and Roxanne.

Loki mixed with Boba Fett.

Black and white Wanda and Agatha from WandaVision.

A casual Hawkeye inspired by his look in the Disney+ series.

A Hades and Hercules Disney Bound.

A great Ahsoka Tano!

If you’re at the D23 Expo tomorrow, be sure to visit the Laughing Place booth #113 in the Emporium, just inside the Hall C doors!