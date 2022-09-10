“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Season 2 Release Date Pushed Back to January 4th, 2023

The release date for the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch has officially been pushed back to January 4th, 2023, as revealed at the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase at the D23 Expo.

Ever since Lucasfilm's exciting animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch was announced to return for a second season, fans have been waiting for an official return date for the Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Although the series was originally expected to return on September 28th, it will now return on January 4th.

There will be a two-episode premiere.

The Bad Batch stars voice actor Dee Bradley Baker as clone troopers Hunter, Tech, Wrecker, and Echo as they join forces with their clone "sister" Omega (Michelle Ang) as they go up against their former brother-in-arms Crosshair (also Baker). These characters were first introduced in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the series is co-created by Dave Filoni, who also contributed to that show.

The first season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is available to stream in its entirety on Disney+

Check out the previously released trailer for the second season below:

