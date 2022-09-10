Fan-Made WALL-E Greets Guests at Anaheim Hilton During D23 Expo

Fans of Pixar’s WALL-E who happen to be roaming through the Anaheim Hilton as part of the festivities of D23 Expo might have been caught off guard when they found a fan-built creation rolling alongside them.

WALL-E is making an appearance in the lobby of the Anaheim Hilton #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/8yBVu9HAE6 — LaughingPlace.com @ D23 Expo (@laughing_place) September 10, 2022

What’s Happening:

Fans of Pixar Animation Studios’ 2008 hit film, WALL-E may have been startled as they walked through the lobby of the Anaheim Hilton and were greeted by the Waste Allocation Load Lifter – Earth Class as he roamed through the hotel.

may have been startled as they walked through the lobby of the Anaheim Hilton and were greeted by the Waste Allocation Load Lifter – Earth Class as he roamed through the hotel. Similar to how fans build working replicas of their favorite Star Wars droids like R2-D2 or BB8, there is a community of WALL-E fans who also build functioning versions of the star robot in that film. Other conventions even have full community meets of WALL-E and other robot building clubs showcasing their creations.

droids like R2-D2 or BB8, there is a community of fans who also build functioning versions of the star robot in that film. Other conventions even have full community meets of WALL-E and other robot building clubs showcasing their creations. The video above is a wonderful version of one of these robots (look closely for his human) as it made its appearance in the lobby of the Anaheim Hilton.

That may seem like a random location for WALL-E to appear, until you remember that this weekend the Anaheim Convention Center (located conveniently next to the Anaheim Hilton) is playing host to the D23 Expo 2022, the main event for Disney fans from around the world to come and celebrate their fandom.

In the film from Pixar Animation Studios, the question is posed: What if mankind had to leave Earth and somebody forgot to turn the last robot off? After hundreds of years doing what he was built for, WALL•E discovers a new purpose in life when he meets a sleek search robot named EVE. EVE comes to realize that WALL•E has inadvertently stumbled upon the key to the planet's future, and races back to space to report to the humans. Meanwhile, WALL•E chases EVE across the galaxy and sets into motion one of the most imaginative adventures ever brought to the big screen.

WALL-E is now streaming on Disney+.

shopDisney 2022 D23 Expo coverage is presented by