Cut Song “When Love is Gone” Being Added to “The Muppet Christmas Carol” on Disney+

Prior to the release of The Muppet Christmas Carol in 1992, one whole song that was filmed and recorded for the movie was removed. In celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary, that song is being reinstated into the film on Disney+.

The song in question is titled “When Love is Gone,” and is sung by Meredith Braun’s Belle to a young Ebeneezer Scrooge (Ray Coulthard) as the older Scrooge (Michael Caine) and the Ghost of Christmas Past watch over.

“When Love is Gone” is about the loss of the love that Scrooge and Belle once shared, as he becomes more and more concerned about money and business.

Although director Brian Henson did want it to be included, unfortunately the scene was cut by Disney executive (at the time) Jeffrey Katzenberg.

A reprise of the originally cut song actually ends the film, along with a version over the end credits performed by Martina McBride.

The song was reinstated for a recent 4K remaster of the film, and that version will be released on Disney+ on December 11th, as revealed today at a D23 Expo

You can watch the full version of “When Love is Gone” below: