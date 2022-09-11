Activist Investor Dan Loeb Walks Back Suggestion That Disney Spinoff ESPN

Activist investor Daniel S. Loeb has walked back his recent suggestions that Disney should spinoff ESPN into its own business and integrate Hulu into Disney+ according to Variety.

Last month, Investor Daniel Loeb and his firm Third Point have reportedly purchased a “significant stake” in The Walt Disney Company. In turn, Loeb sent a letter to Disney CEO Bob Chapek

This morning, he took to Twitter to explain that he now has a “better understanding” of ESPN’s potential as a standalone business and Disney’s plan to more deeply integrate it into its direct-to-consumer operations.

This came after Disney CEO Bob Chapek made it clear in interviews on Saturday that he has no intention of spinning ESPN off into its own business.

Variety reports that Loeb’s walk back likely indicates that he will not step up his public pressure on Disney and seek to field an alternative slate of directors at the company’s annual meeting next spring.

What they’re saying: