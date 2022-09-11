Nighttime Concept Art Released for Tokyo Disneyland’s Reimagined Space Mountain

Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro gave a slightly different look at the complete revamp of Space Mountain coming to Tokyo Disneyland, in the form of nighttime concept art.

What’s Happening:

At today’s Disney Parks panel at the D23 Expo

This change not only includes the iconic coaster itself but also the surrounding areas of Tomorrowland.

The project will create a re-imagined area of Tomorrowland and is expected to open in 2027.

Space Mountain will still have its original concept but will be rebuilt to feature enhanced performance and new immersive special effects that will take guests on even more of a thrill on this roller coaster.

Meanwhile, the new Tomorrowland plaza will allow those to see a picture of the future where humans and nature are in harmony.

Guests will be able to enjoy moments of relaxation and rest where there are many icons and other design elements that create hope.

Plus, if you are there after dark, you would be able to see a spectacular world of light and soundscapes.

To accommodate this update, Space Mountain will close for refurbishment in 2024.

According to the Oriental Land Company, this project will cost approximately 56 billion yen, which is about $437 million in US Dollars.

shopDisney 2022 D23 Expo coverage is presented by