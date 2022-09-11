Nighttime Concept Art Released for Tokyo Disneyland’s Reimagined Space Mountain

Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro gave a slightly different look at the complete revamp of Space Mountain coming to Tokyo Disneyland, in the form of nighttime concept art.
What’s Happening:
- At today’s Disney Parks panel at the D23 Expo, we got a new look at the remodel of Space Mountain coming to Tokyo Disneyland in 2027.
- This change not only includes the iconic coaster itself but also the surrounding areas of Tomorrowland.
- The project will create a re-imagined area of Tomorrowland and is expected to open in 2027.
- Space Mountain will still have its original concept but will be rebuilt to feature enhanced performance and new immersive special effects that will take guests on even more of a thrill on this roller coaster.
- Meanwhile, the new Tomorrowland plaza will allow those to see a picture of the future where humans and nature are in harmony.
- Guests will be able to enjoy moments of relaxation and rest where there are many icons and other design elements that create hope.
- Plus, if you are there after dark, you would be able to see a spectacular world of light and soundscapes.
- To accommodate this update, Space Mountain will close for refurbishment in 2024.
- According to the Oriental Land Company, this project will cost approximately 56 billion yen, which is about $437 million in US Dollars.
2022 D23 Expo coverage is presented by shopDisney
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning