What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of September 12th-16th:

Monday, September 12 – “ Wildest Dreams” Month Edward Enninful ( A Visible Man ) Ty Herndon (“Jacob”)

“ Tuesday, September 13 “I Survived” – Harrowing accounts from those who have cheated death but lived to tell the tale Justin Sutherland ( Top Chef alum; Fast Foodies ) Surprise for a woman who was rescued after being trapped in a car during a flash flood

Wednesday, September 14 John Boyega ( The Woman King and Breaking ) Dominic Dupont and Jon Sternfeld ( Scenes from My Life )

Thursday, September 15 Broadcast exclusive interview: Michelle Branch (“The Trouble with Fever”) Angela Simmons ( Growing Up Hip Hop )

Friday, September 16 – Tamron’s Golden Comedy Hour! Tony Rock, Zarna Garg and Corey Holcomb Tam Fam member get a shot at performing stand-up on national TV



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.