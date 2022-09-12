Marvel and SiriusXM Premiere “Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom”

Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM announced that their newest original scripted podcast, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom, has premiered today, September 12th.

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom is the fifth installment of the popular Marvel’s Wastelanders audio epic, following the success of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord , Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye , Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow , and Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine .

The weekly 10-episode series is co-written by Mark Waid and James Kim, directed by Jade King Carroll, and has original sound design and music by Mark Henry Phillips.

The series stars Dylan Baker, reprising his role from Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord as Doctor Doom, and features performances by Danny Burstein (Hulk), Keith David (Kingpin), John Hawkes (Klaw), Kristen Johnston (She-Hulk), Elijah Jones (Johnny Claymore), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Valeria), Hamish Linklater (Sandman), Nadine Malouf (Cora), and Luke Kirby (Maximus).

After thirty years of imprisonment, Doctor Doom has freed himself and seeks revenge on the former allies who betrayed him on The Day The Villains Won. To achieve this, he teams up with Valeria Richards, the daughter of his most hated enemy – but whose side is she really on?

In Chapter One, “A Super Hero Walks into a Bar,” Doom embarks on his quest for world domination by attempting to make an alliance. Meanwhile, Valeria Richards enlists the help of a hired gun and sets out to catch up with Doom.

Fans can listen to episodes 1 and 2 now on the SXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts. Episode 1 is also available on Pandora, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms in the U.S.

