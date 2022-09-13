New Food and Beverage Options Now Available at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Today, Disney has shared a series of new food and beverages items that are now available at locations throughout the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts. Let’s take a look at what’s new!

Don’t forget to check out the My Disney Experience and Disneyland Resort mobile apps to help you plan ahead and secure some of these amazing items on mobile order.

Walt Disney World

Gasparilla Island Grill (Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa):

There are a couple of new breakfast dishes to start off your day. For those looking for a lighter, healthier option, you’ll be delighted to find two selections–the plant-based Açai Bowl with a house-made açai sorbet, strawberries, bananas, blueberries, granola, and agave as well as the Egg White Breakfast Wrap with egg whites, spinach, roasted tomatoes, and feta served on a flour tortilla.

Moving on to lunch and dinner options, the Italian Sandwich features ham, salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, Italian dressing, and olive aioli served on a sub roll.

You can also enjoy the Caprese Sandwich featuring red, yellow, and fire-roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, arugula, lettuce, basil, sherry vinaigrette, basil aïoli, and balsamic reduction served on a roasted tomato focaccia.

There is also a Cuban Sandwich with mojo roasted pork, ham, Swiss, pickle, and mustard served on Cuban bread and the Blackened Chicken Sandwich with blackened chicken, pepper jack, and coleslaw served on a brioche bun.

The Broccoli & Roasted Tomato Flatbread isn't just your average flatbread. This delicious dish has roasted garlic, mozzarella, broccoli, fire-roasted tomatoes, and ricotta served on house-made dough. Not to mention, all the breads for these sandwiches and flatbread are made right in the Grand Floridian Bakery.

For dinner, there are two new additions to the menu featuring some classic Florida flavors that will leave your tastebuds amazed. The Mojo Chicken Bowl is a tasty option that includes mojo chicken, jasmine rice, sweet potato, cilantro-scallion aïoli, and black bean and tomato salad.

For a plant-based option, the Mojo Seitan Bowl combines mojo seitan, jasmine rice, sweet potato, cilantro-scallion aïoli, and black bean and tomato salad.

Backstretch Pool Bar (Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa):

The Backstretch Pool Bar has some new offerings joining the menu beginning September 16th.

The New York-style Hot Dog features an all-beef hot dog covered in New York-style onions and is a tasty addition to try.

If you love yourself some buffalo chicken and nachos, the Buffalo Chicken Nachos is the best of both worlds. These nachos combine shredded chicken in buffalo sauce with creamy blue cheese queso and celery served with Saratoga house chips.

Sunshine Seasons ( EPCOT ):

This quick-service restaurant found in The Land Pavilion features fresh fare packed with flavor, and these new additions are no different.

Kickstart your morning with one of the new breakfast options including the Ham, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich on a kaiser roll served with fresh fruit, tasty Overnight Oats , or a classic Greek Yogurt .

For lunchtime, there are three new sandwiches that you won't want to miss. The Roast Beef features chilled roast beef, chimichurri aïoli, cheddar, arugula, and red onion on a flour-topped kaiser roll and served with potato chips.

The Mediterranean Vegetable Sandwich includes roasted red pepper, red onion, tomato, arugula, hummus, and balsamic vinaigrette on herbed focaccia and served with potato chips. And it's plant-based! Both of these sandwiches can be enjoyed all day long!

Lastly, the Fish Tacos, available daily before 4 p.m., combines fire-roasted corn salsa, creamy jalapeño- Piri Piri sauce, and radish, accompanied by plantain chips.

Magic Kingdom:

Some new beverages are coming to the Magic Kingdom

Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen will now offer both the Jungle Bird Cocktail and the Golden Haze Margarita. The Jungle Bird Cocktail features Gosling Black Rum, Campari, cane syrup, and pineapple and lime juices while the Golden Haze Margarita contains Teremana Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier, agave syrup, lime juice, and smoked chili bitters.

Over at Liberty Tree Tavern and The Diamond Horseshoe, you'll find the Gold Rush–a new cocktail with Elijah Craig Bourbon, lemon juice, and honey garnished with crystalized ginger–and the Magical Beacon Cocktail–a special offering to celebrate the 50th Anniversary Celebration featuring Empress 1908 Gin, Bols Blue Curaçao, Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, almond orgeat, lemon, hibiscus grenadine, and souvenir glow cube.

Disneyland Resort

Troubadour Tavern (Disneyland Park):

In Disneyland Park, Troubadour Tavern has a returning item: The mouthwatering Bacon & Sour Cream Stuffed Baked Potato is back and ready for you to indulge in. With butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, and chives, this classic is the perfect addition to your meal.

The Pacific Wharf Café has a delicious Pastrami Sandwich featuring ghost pepper cheese sauce and house-made sauerkraut on a toasted French roll.

The Pacific Wharf Cappuccino Cart has some fall flavor with the Pumpkin-spiced Horchata Cold Brew, a creamy blend of cold brew with pumpkin-spiced rice and cinnamon beverage.

Another can't-miss bite can be found over at Paradise Garden Grill where you'll find the Traditional Tamale Plate. This dish serves up green Chile chicken tamales with Spanish rice and pinto beans.

where you’ll find the . This dish serves up green Chile chicken tamales with Spanish rice and pinto beans. If your tastebuds love some spice, then you need to stop by the Studio Catering Truck. Here you’ll find the Ghost Pepper Potato Bites. These potato bites don’t just look good but taste good too with ghost pepper cheese sauce, smoky bacon, and pickled jalapeños.

Hearthstone Lounge (Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa):

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is home to the Hearthstone Lounge with some new eats and sips on its revamped menu that will light up your palate. Recently added, the Achiote Shrimp & Grits has grilled shrimp on corn porridge grits, Oaxaca cheese, chile butter, roasted cherry tomatoes, and aromatic herbs while the Steak Frites feature a hickory molasses-glazed prime flat iron, garlic-Parmesan thin fries, blue lake beans, demi-glace, compound butter, and watercress salad.

For those interested in an adult beverage, Hearthstone Lounge has a new beverage program with multiple concoctions to sip on, one of which is the Rye Sour with Whistle Pig 10 yr Rye Whiskey, clover honey syrup, and grapefruit juice garnished with a grapefruit wheel.

Tangaroa Terrace & Trader Sam’s (Disneyland Hotel):

If you’re interested in a sweet offering, the Thick & Fluffy Japanese Pancakes at Tangaroa Terrace are for you. These pancakes are topped with a tropical fruit blend made up of starfruit and guava syrup and are served with bacon.

Also at this foodie spot is a Tonkotsu Ramen with a rich pork-based broth, wavy noodles, pork belly slices, fresh green onions, shiitake mushrooms, fish cake, black garlic oil, soft-boiled flavored egg, and nori.

with a rich pork-based broth, wavy noodles, pork belly slices, fresh green onions, shiitake mushrooms, fish cake, black garlic oil, soft-boiled flavored egg, and nori. Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar is serving up a Zombie. This alcoholic beverage combines Appleton Estate Reserve Rum, Bacardi Reserva Ocho Rum, Hamilton 151 Rum, tropical juices, falernum, and cinnamon to make a flavorful cocktail.

Downtown Disney District:

At the Downtown Disney Sprinkles has some seasonal flavors coming throughout the month of September if you’re looking for a sweet pick-me-up.

La Gloria is a caramel cake with pecans, dulce de leche filling, and salted caramel frosting dusted with cinnamon sugar.

The Pumpkin cupcake has flavors of ginger, clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon topped with cinnamon cream cheese frosting.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte is a pumpkin cake filled with marshmallow cream and topped with Cuban coffee frosting.

Lastly, the Salted Chocolate Caramel features a caramel cake filled with ganache, topped with dark chocolate frosting, and finished with dulce de leche drizzle and fleur de sel.

features a caramel cake filled with ganache, topped with dark chocolate frosting, and finished with dulce de leche drizzle and fleur de sel. Also, Salt & Straw has their Harvest Festival Series featuring tasty flavors inspired by the season.