Old Town Hosting 17th Annual Vette Fest on October 1st

Old Town in Kissimmee will be hosting the 17th Annual Vette Fest on October 1st.

What’s Happening:

Old Town, an iconic walking district of shops, food, entertainment and events for more than 34 years and 32 years of its Saturday Nite Classic Car Show and Cruise, is revving up its engine for Vette Fest on October 1st, featuring more than 350 classic and new corvettes.

Registration for participating cars starts at 10:00 am., with the corvette only car cruise through Old Town’s Main Street beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Exclusive Vette Fest T-shirts will be on sale for $15.

What They’re Saying:

Thearon Scurlock, Vice President and General Manager of Old Town said: “No one does as many specialty car enthusiast events as Old Town. Our guests absolutely love our signature car events, from our Saturday Nite Classic Car Cruise to our Muscle Car and Exotic Car events and now again for our 17th year, our signature Vette Fest.”

