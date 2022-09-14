ABC Shares Full Trailer for “The Rookie: Feds” Ahead of Premiere Later This Month

ABC has shared a full trailer for The Rookie: Feds ahead of the show's premiere on September 27th.
- From the executive producers of The Rookie comes The Rookie: Feds, starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI.
- Clark is a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and she will work together with her new colleagues at the bureau to bring down the country’s toughest criminals.
- Check out the new trailer for the series below:
About The Rookie: Feds:
- The Rookie: Feds stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, Frankie R. Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark, James Lesure as Carter Hope, Britt Robertson as Laura Stensen, Felix Solis as Matthew Garza and Kevin Zegers as Brendon Acres.
- Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter are co-creators and executive producers. Terence Paul Winter serves as the showrunner of The Rookie: Feds.
- Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Corey Miller are executive producers.
- Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie: Feds, a co-production with ABC Signature.