Disneyland Paris Pride Returning June 17th, 2023 at Walt Disney Studios Park

Disneyland Paris Pride will be back on June 17th, 2023 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. This separate ticketed event will be a fun atmosphere with entertainment at the heart of Walt Disney Studios Park.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris Pride will return on June 17th, 2023, with a new party that will celebrate diversity.
- For its third edition, Disneyland Paris Pride will be a magical evening immersing guests in a festive and colorful atmosphere with many entertainment moments, a unique live show in the heart of Walt Disney Studios Park and access to some attractions until 2 a.m.
- Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy plenty of dazzling experiences during the magical party, which has been organized just for the occasion at Walt Disney Studios Park in a festive and enjoyable atmosphere for everyone.
- Tickets to the Disneyland Paris Pride event will be available for purchase soon, so please stay tuned to @DisneylandParisPride Instagram page to get the latest news about the event.
- Tickets for the Disneyland Paris Pride party are sold separately. Access to the Disneyland Paris Pride party is not included with regular Disney Park Tickets or Disney Hotel + Park Ticket packages.