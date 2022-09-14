Disneyland Paris Pride Returning June 17th, 2023 at Walt Disney Studios Park

Disneyland Paris Pride will be back on June 17th, 2023 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. This separate ticketed event will be a fun atmosphere with entertainment at the heart of Walt Disney Studios Park.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris Pride will return on June 17th, 2023, with a new party that will celebrate diversity.

For its third edition, Disneyland Paris Pride will be a magical evening immersing guests in a festive and colorful atmosphere with many entertainment moments, a unique live show in the heart of Walt Disney Studios Park and access to some attractions until 2 a.m.

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy plenty of dazzling experiences during the magical party, which has been organized just for the occasion at Walt Disney Studios Park in a festive and enjoyable atmosphere for everyone.