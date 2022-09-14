Foodie Guide to the Halloween Season at Walt Disney World

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

The Halloween season has started and that means there are plenty of spooky treats around  Walt Disney World. The Disney Parks Blog has shared a Foodie Guide to let us know what we can expect.

EPCOT

Connections Café

  • Caramelized Apple Liege Waffle with caramelized white chocolate and graham cracker streusel (New)(Available October 4 through 31)
  • Dark Chocolate Halloween Cupcake with dark chocolate mousse (New) (Available October 28 through 31)

Connections Eatery

  • Donald Candy Corn Sipper including choice of fountain beverage (Coming Soon)

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue

  • S’mores Brownie with a pumpkin Mickey (New) (Available October 28 through 31)
  • Donald Candy Corn Sipper including choice of fountain beverage (Coming Soon)

Sunshine Seasons

  • Monster Mousse: Caramel mousse and apple-caramel filling on a shortbread cookie (New)(Available October 28 through 31)
  • Donald Candy Corn Sipper including choice of fountain beverage (Coming Soon)

Available at Fife & Drum and Popcorn Carts near Canada, Journey Into Imagination With Figment, Creations Shop, and Mission: SPACE

  • Glow-in-the-Dark Mickey Mummy Popcorn Bucket

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

ABC Commissary (Available October 1 through 31)

  • Black Widow Tart: Spiced milk chocolate tart filled with orange curd, pomegranate molasses whipped cream, candied orange peel, and a dark chocolate spider (New)
  • Frozen Apple Cider: Frozen apple cider topped with green apple boba balls
  • Spiced Caramel Apple: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, apple cider, cranberry and salted caramel
  • Donald Candy Corn Sipper including choice of fountain beverage (Coming Soon)

Backlot Express (Available October 1 through 31)

  • Graveyard Cupcake: Fudge-filled Chocolate cupcake topped with cookies and cream buttercream, chocolate cookie tombstone, white chocolate bone, and Halloween sprinkles
  • Frozen Apple Cider: Frozen apple cider topped with green apple boba balls
  • Spiced Caramel Apple: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, apple cider, cranberry and salted caramel
  • Donald Candy Corn Sipper including choice of fountain beverage (Coming Soon)

Catalina Eddie’s (Available October 1 through 31)

  • Pumpkin Patch Cookie: Pumpkin spice snickerdoodle cookie topped with pumpkin spice buttercream and pumpkin candies (New)

Dockside Diner (Available October 1 through 31)

  • Mickey Mummy Cookie: Mickey-shaped chocolate cookie with white chocolate mint frosting

Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge (Available October 1 through 31)

  • Sweet Poison: Coconut rum, blue curaçao beverage syrup, rum, and pineapple juice
  • Spiced Caramel Apple: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, apple cider, cranberry and salted caramel

Hollywood Scoops (Available October 1 through 31)

Candy Corn Milkshake: Candy corn ice cream shake topped with a vanilla cake doughnut, whipped cream, spooky sprinkles, and candy corn

Oasis Canteen (Available October 1 through 31)

  • Spiced Caramel Apple: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, apple cider, cranberry and salted caramel

PizzeRizzo (Available October 1 through 31)

  • Halloween Candy Cookie Pizza: Sugar cookie “pizza” topped with strawberry jam, white chocolate, Halloween candy, and sprinkles (New)
  • Frozen Apple Cider: Frozen apple cider topped with green apple boba balls
  • Spiced Caramel Apple: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, apple cider, cranberry and salted caramel
  • Donald Candy Corn Sipper including choice of fountain beverage (Coming Soon)

Rosie’s All-American Cafe (Available October 1 through 31)

  • Mickey Mummy Cookie: Mickey-shaped chocolate cookie with white chocolate mint frosting (New)
  • Frozen Apple Cider: Frozen apple cider topped with green apple boba balls
  • Spiced Caramel Apple: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, apple cider, cranberry and salted caramel
  • Donald Candy Corn Sipper including choice of fountain beverage (Coming Soon)

Sunshine Day Bar (Available October 1 through 31)

  • Spiced Caramel Apple: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, apple cider, cranberry and salted caramel

Tune-In Lounge (Available October1 through 31)

  • Spiced Caramel Apple: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, apple cider, cranberry and salted caramel

The Trolley Car Café (Available October 1 through 31)

  • Pumpkin Mousse: Pumpkin cheesecake with a cinnamon sugar dusted apple cider cake, raspberry dark chocolate stem and purple buttercream (New)

Woody’s Lunchbox (Available October 1 through 31)

  • Pumpkin Lunch Box Tart: Pumpkin pie filled pastry tart with marshmallow fondant, candy corn,and Halloween sprinkles (New)

Available at Various Food Carts Throughout the Park (Available October 1 through 31)

  • Mickey Brownie: Chocolate brownie with Halloween sprinkles
  • Halloween Popcorn sponsored by Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween

Available at Animation Courtyard, Hollywood Boulevard, and Hyperion Theater Popcorn Carts (Available October 1 through 31)

  • Glow-in-the-Dark Mickey Mummy Popcorn Bucket

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Available at Mahindi, The Feeding Ground, Corn-Ivores, and Trek Snacks

  • Glow-in-the-Dark Mickey Mummy Popcorn Bucket

Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie

  • Black Flame Candle Petit Cake: Devil’s Food biscuit, apricot jam, brandy simple syrup, caramel mousse, and candied pecan crunch (New) (Available September 30 through October 31)
  • Pumpkin Apple Tart: Pumpkin spice mousse, red wine poached apple, and hazelnut crunch (Available September 5through October 31)
  • Pumpkin Crème Brûlée: Pumpkin crème brûlée, cranberry compote, cran-cherry yogurt cream, and a spiced sable cookie (Available through October 31)

Dockside Margarita (Available through October 31)

  • Monster Margarita: Patron Silver Tequila, Grand Marnier, sweet-and-sour, black cherry, green apple, and lime juice

The Ganachery

  • Minnie Ghost Pinata: Dark chocolate pinata filled with treats (Available through October 31)
  • Sisters’ Elixir Hot Cocoa Bomb: Dark chocolate cauldron filled with house made cocoa mix and marshmallows (Available September 30 through October 31)
  • Caramel Skulls: Dark chocolate filled with caramel ganache (Available through October 31)
  • Pumpkin Chai Latte Ganache Squares: Pumpkin chai latte ganache enrobed in milk chocolate (Available through October 31)
  • Apple Whiskey Ganache Squares: Apple whiskey ganache enrobed in milk chocolate (New) (Available through October 31)

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar (Available through October 31)

  • Autumn Smash: Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, pear nectar, lemon juice, simple syrup, and cinnamon stick garnish

Marketplace Snacks (Available through October 31)

  • Jack Skellington Bubble Waffle Sundae: Chocolate soft-serve, marshmallow fluff, hot fudge, orange sprinkles, chocolate shavings, chocolate pocky sticks, and a chocolate Jack Skellington garnish (New)

Outdoor Vending Throughout Disney Springs (Available through October 31)

  • Sour Apple Margarita: Patron Silver Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, sour apple pucker, Granny Apple Smith, sweet-and-sour, and lime juice
  • Ghoul Juice: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Blue Curaçao, sweet-and-sour, cranberry juice, and grenadine

Swirls on the Water (Available through October 31)

  • Witch’s Flight: Pumpkin soft-serve, purple cheesecake soft-serve, and DOLE Whip (New)
  • Oogie Boogie DOLE Whip Nachos: Pistachio soft-serve, whip cream, raspberry boba pearls, and waffle chips (New)
  • Angry Orchard Pumpkin Float: Angry Orchard Apple Cider topped with pumpkin soft-serve (New)

Vivoli il Gelato (Available through November 1)

  • Jack O Lantern Float: Vanilla gelato, Fanta Orange, and whipped cream
  • Monster Shake: Mint chocolate chip shake, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream
  • Vampire Float: Vanilla gelato, Sprite, and whipped cream

Various Carts Throughout Disney Springs

  • Glow-in-the-Dark Mickey Mummy Popcorn Bucket

Halloween 2022 coverage is presented by shopDisney