Foodie Guide to the Halloween Season at Walt Disney World

The Halloween season has started and that means there are plenty of spooky treats around Walt Disney World. The Disney Parks Blog has shared a Foodie Guide to let us know what we can expect.

Connections Café

Caramelized Apple Liege Waffle with caramelized white chocolate and graham cracker streusel (New)(Available October 4 through 31)

Dark Chocolate Halloween Cupcake with dark chocolate mousse (New) (Available October 28 through 31)

Connections Eatery

Donald Candy Corn Sipper including choice of fountain beverage (Coming Soon)

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue

S’mores Brownie with a pumpkin Mickey (New) (Available October 28 through 31)

Donald Candy Corn Sipper including choice of fountain beverage (Coming Soon)

Sunshine Seasons

Monster Mousse: Caramel mousse and apple-caramel filling on a shortbread cookie (New)(Available October 28 through 31)

Donald Candy Corn Sipper including choice of fountain beverage (Coming Soon)

Available at Fife & Drum and Popcorn Carts near Canada, Journey Into Imagination With Figment, Creations Shop, and Mission: SPACE

Glow-in-the-Dark Mickey Mummy Popcorn Bucket

ABC Commissary (Available October 1 through 31)

Black Widow Tart: Spiced milk chocolate tart filled with orange curd, pomegranate molasses whipped cream, candied orange peel, and a dark chocolate spider (New)

Frozen Apple Cider: Frozen apple cider topped with green apple boba balls

Spiced Caramel Apple: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, apple cider, cranberry and salted caramel

Donald Candy Corn Sipper including choice of fountain beverage (Coming Soon)

Backlot Express (Available October 1 through 31)

Graveyard Cupcake: Fudge-filled Chocolate cupcake topped with cookies and cream buttercream, chocolate cookie tombstone, white chocolate bone, and Halloween sprinkles

Frozen Apple Cider: Frozen apple cider topped with green apple boba balls

Spiced Caramel Apple: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, apple cider, cranberry and salted caramel

Donald Candy Corn Sipper including choice of fountain beverage (Coming Soon)

Catalina Eddie’s (Available October 1 through 31)

Pumpkin Patch Cookie: Pumpkin spice snickerdoodle cookie topped with pumpkin spice buttercream and pumpkin candies (New)

Dockside Diner (Available October 1 through 31)

Mickey Mummy Cookie: Mickey-shaped chocolate cookie with white chocolate mint frosting

Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge (Available October 1 through 31)

Sweet Poison: Coconut rum, blue curaçao beverage syrup, rum, and pineapple juice

Spiced Caramel Apple: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, apple cider, cranberry and salted caramel

Hollywood Scoops (Available October 1 through 31)

Candy Corn Milkshake: Candy corn ice cream shake topped with a vanilla cake doughnut, whipped cream, spooky sprinkles, and candy corn

Oasis Canteen (Available October 1 through 31)

Spiced Caramel Apple: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, apple cider, cranberry and salted caramel

PizzeRizzo (Available October 1 through 31)

Halloween Candy Cookie Pizza: Sugar cookie “pizza” topped with strawberry jam, white chocolate, Halloween candy, and sprinkles (New)

Frozen Apple Cider: Frozen apple cider topped with green apple boba balls

Spiced Caramel Apple: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, apple cider, cranberry and salted caramel

Donald Candy Corn Sipper including choice of fountain beverage (Coming Soon)

Rosie’s All-American Cafe (Available October 1 through 31)

Mickey Mummy Cookie: Mickey-shaped chocolate cookie with white chocolate mint frosting (New)

Frozen Apple Cider: Frozen apple cider topped with green apple boba balls

Spiced Caramel Apple: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, apple cider, cranberry and salted caramel

Donald Candy Corn Sipper including choice of fountain beverage (Coming Soon)

Sunshine Day Bar (Available October 1 through 31)

Spiced Caramel Apple: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, apple cider, cranberry and salted caramel

Tune-In Lounge (Available October1 through 31)

Spiced Caramel Apple: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, apple cider, cranberry and salted caramel

The Trolley Car Café (Available October 1 through 31)

Pumpkin Mousse: Pumpkin cheesecake with a cinnamon sugar dusted apple cider cake, raspberry dark chocolate stem and purple buttercream (New)

Woody’s Lunchbox (Available October 1 through 31)

Pumpkin Lunch Box Tart: Pumpkin pie filled pastry tart with marshmallow fondant, candy corn,and Halloween sprinkles (New)

Available at Various Food Carts Throughout the Park (Available October 1 through 31)

Mickey Brownie: Chocolate brownie with Halloween sprinkles

Halloween Popcorn sponsored by Freeform

Available at Animation Courtyard, Hollywood Boulevard, and Hyperion Theater Popcorn Carts (Available October 1 through 31)

Glow-in-the-Dark Mickey Mummy Popcorn Bucket

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Available at Mahindi, The Feeding Ground, Corn-Ivores, and Trek Snacks

Glow-in-the-Dark Mickey Mummy Popcorn Bucket

Amorette’s Patisserie

Black Flame Candle Petit Cake: Devil’s Food biscuit, apricot jam, brandy simple syrup, caramel mousse, and candied pecan crunch (New) (Available September 30 through October 31)

Pumpkin Apple Tart: Pumpkin spice mousse, red wine poached apple, and hazelnut crunch (Available September 5through October 31)

Pumpkin Crème Brûlée: Pumpkin crème brûlée, cranberry compote, cran-cherry yogurt cream, and a spiced sable cookie (Available through October 31)

Dockside Margarita (Available through October 31)

Monster Margarita: Patron Silver Tequila, Grand Marnier, sweet-and-sour, black cherry, green apple, and lime juice

The Ganachery

Minnie Ghost Pinata: Dark chocolate pinata filled with treats (Available through October 31)

Sisters’ Elixir Hot Cocoa Bomb: Dark chocolate cauldron filled with house made cocoa mix and marshmallows (Available September 30 through October 31)

Caramel Skulls: Dark chocolate filled with caramel ganache (Available through October 31)

Pumpkin Chai Latte Ganache Squares: Pumpkin chai latte ganache enrobed in milk chocolate (Available through October 31)

Apple Whiskey Ganache Squares: Apple whiskey ganache enrobed in milk chocolate (New) (Available through October 31)

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar (Available through October 31)

Autumn Smash: Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, pear nectar, lemon juice, simple syrup, and cinnamon stick garnish

Marketplace Snacks (Available through October 31)

Jack Skellington Bubble Waffle Sundae: Chocolate soft-serve, marshmallow fluff, hot fudge, orange sprinkles, chocolate shavings, chocolate pocky sticks, and a chocolate Jack Skellington garnish (New)

Outdoor Vending Throughout Disney Springs (Available through October 31)

Sour Apple Margarita: Patron Silver Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, sour apple pucker, Granny Apple Smith, sweet-and-sour, and lime juice

Ghoul Juice: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Blue Curaçao, sweet-and-sour, cranberry juice, and grenadine

Swirls on the Water (Available through October 31)

Witch’s Flight: Pumpkin soft-serve, purple cheesecake soft-serve, and DOLE Whip (New)

Oogie Boogie DOLE Whip Nachos: Pistachio soft-serve, whip cream, raspberry boba pearls, and waffle chips (New)

Angry Orchard Pumpkin Float: Angry Orchard Apple Cider topped with pumpkin soft-serve (New)

Vivoli il Gelato (Available through November 1)

Jack O Lantern Float: Vanilla gelato, Fanta Orange, and whipped cream

Monster Shake: Mint chocolate chip shake, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream

Vampire Float: Vanilla gelato, Sprite, and whipped cream

Various Carts Throughout Disney Springs

Glow-in-the-Dark Mickey Mummy Popcorn Bucket