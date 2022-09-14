Wanda Maximoff Reaches Her Full Potential as a Hero in New “Scarlet Witch” Comic Series Coming in January

The Scarlet Witch will return in January in a brand-new ongoing solo series! A groundbreaking new chapter for one of Marvel Comics’ most beloved characters, “Scarlet Witch” will be written by Steve Orlando, known for his thrilling current run of “Marauders” and last year’s “Darkhold” saga, and drawn by artist Sara Pichelli, the superstar talent known for her acclaimed work on titles such as “Ultimate Spider-Man.”

Together these two comic powerhouses will open the door to a new era of adventures, mysteries, and quests that only a hero with Wanda Maximoff’s breathtaking and unmatched mystical abilities are fit for.

Following her redemption in the pages of “X-Men: Trial of Magneto,” Wanda is reborn as the hero the Marvel Universe needs her to be.

Making the most of her fresh start, Wanda uses her powers in a glorious new way and embraces a new calling to help those who need it the most.

Experience one the most powerful magic-wielders on the planet at her very best in the series Scarlet Witch fans have been asking for.

There is a door that appears only to those who need it most, who have no one else in the world to turn to. On the other side of this door is a mysterious witchcraft shop. Friend or foe, human or otherwise–if your need is great and your hope is gone, there you will meet the Scarlet Witch.

Wanda Maximoff is familiar with hitting rock bottom–and now that she’s finally found peace, she’s pledged all her power to help others who are languishing at their lowest. But when a woman falls through Wanda’s door with a terrifying story of a town gone mad, the Scarlet Witch will have to muster her wits and chaos magic to deal with an insidious threat.

Check out the first spellbinding cover by Russell Dauterman, who also designed Wanda’s new costume, and be there when Scarlet Witch embarks on her greatest journey yet this January.

