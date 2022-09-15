Artist Lineup Announced for Rock the Universe at Universal Orlando Resort

Rock the Universe is back at Universal Orlando Resort running from January 27th-29th. The full lineup has now been announced.

What’s Happening:

Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, Rock the Universe at Universal Orlando Resort, is back for its 25th year January 27th-29th.

The rocking weekend kicks off Friday night with performances by GRAMMY-nominated rock band, Skillet, Northern Irish folk-rock worship band, Rend Collective, Dove award-winning band, Bethel Music and more. The festival continues Saturday night with performances by GRAMMY award-winning singer, Zach Williams, Billboard’s #1 Hot Christian Song artist, Matthew West and more.

Beyond the main stage performances, Rock the Universe attendees can rejoice in worship experiences throughout the weekend including a powerful Sunday morning service to wrap up the faith-filled weekend. Fans can keep the music flowing in the dedicated FanZone presented by Coca-Cola, featuring live performances from up-and-coming acts like DJ Promote, and autograph sessions with participating musical acts.

Tickets to Rock the Universe also include access to Universal Studios Florida’s most thrilling attractions during the event. Fans can take a break from the music and experience rides like Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem and Revenge of the Mummy.

Event Tickets and Group Vacation Packages are now on sale

Tickets to Florida’s biggest Christian music festival include admission to spiritual performances and exclusive access to popular Universal Studios Florida attractions during event hours.

Starting at $135 per person, a Rock the Universe 3-park Rock Your Weekend Ticket includes entrance to both Rock the Universe events, plus three days of admission to one theme park per day at Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay.

At the heart of the event, Rock the Universe supports youth group ministries and offers special pricing, exclusive vacation packages, benefits and opportunities for groups of 10 people or more.

The Rock the Universe 3-park Rock Your Weekend Ticket for groups starts at $124. Groups who stay at one of Universal Orlando’s hotels will receive exclusive perks, such as Early Park Admission with valid theme park admission, complimentary shuttle transportation to Universal Orlando’s theme parks and Universal CityWalk, and more.

To purchase Rock the Universe tickets and vacation packages, visit www.RocktheUniverse.com

January 27th, 2023

Skillet

Bethel Music

Rend Collective

Evan Craft

Katy Nichole

January 28th, 2023

Zach Williams

Matthew West

Dante Bowe

Anne Wilson

We Are Messenger