Battlegrounds Competitive Mode Launches on Marvel Contest of Champions

Kabam has officially launched the long-awaited Battlegrounds competitive game mode for its popular mobile game Marvel Contest of Champions.
What’s Happening:
- Battlegrounds is The Contest’s newest 1v1 competitive mode where players can create decks of their most powerful Champions to battle against each other.
- This game mode includes an innovative drafting phase where players create matchups for their opponents and themselves to battle it out. Drafting requires strategy and game knowledge in order to counter the opponent’s picks and come out on top as Champion!
- From Battlegrounds, players can expect:
- Deck Builder with Multiple Deck Loadouts – Build your deck with your top 30 Champions to challenge your fellow Summoners in a best-of-three all out brawl!
- Season/Ranked System – Advance through the Victory Track to reach the Gladiator Circuit for monthly seasons and top rewards!
- Friendly Matches – Challenge your friends in 1v1 matches with no entry cost – they must be on your friends list or in your alliance.
- Also, players can look forward to adding the latest Champions to their roster in the coming weeks – Titania arrives in-game September 15th and Iron Man (Infamous) on September 29th. You can watch the two battle it out in the latest Champion Reveal Trailer “Grudge Match,” and check out an all-new episode of “Inside The Contest” that breaks down what The Contest has in store, an all-new first look at Act 8 Chapter 1 – CASTING SHADOWS, Battlegrounds, and more.