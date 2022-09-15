Battlegrounds Competitive Mode Launches on Marvel Contest of Champions

Kabam has officially launched the long-awaited Battlegrounds competitive game mode for its popular mobile game Marvel Contest of Champions.

What’s Happening:

Battlegrounds is The Contest’s newest 1v1 competitive mode where players can create decks of their most powerful Champions to battle against each other.

This game mode includes an innovative drafting phase where players create matchups for their opponents and themselves to battle it out. Drafting requires strategy and game knowledge in order to counter the opponent’s picks and come out on top as Champion!