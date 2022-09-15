Early Bird Discount for ICE! at Gaylord Palms Resort

Each holiday season, guests visit Gaylord Palms Resort for ICE! This is returning yet again and if you’re looking to save there is a special early bird deal.
What’s Happening:
- If you want to experience ICE! at Gaylord Palms Resort, there is a special early bird deal going on.
- You can save 30% on admission to the arctic holiday attraction, with tickets valid for Sunday through Thursday visits (other blackout dates can apply).
- Use coupon code EARLY30 to see the classic Dr. Seuss tale, How The Grinch Stole Christmas! brought to life in giant, hand-carved ice sculptures. It all takes place in a one-of-a-kind, 9-degree environment.
- ICE! is open November 18th, 2022–January 1st, 2023 during the Christmas at Gaylord Palms celebration.
- The offer is valid online only, and tickets can be purchased at this link.
About ICE! (According to the website)
- ICE! is back at Gaylord Palms. Don our signature, blue parka and step into a wonderland carved by expert artisans out of two million pounds of colorful ice.
- You'll see the story of the Grinch in larger-than-life sculptures and even plunge down slides made entirely of ice in this Gaylord Hotels original experience.